‘Premium brand, bottom-tier attitude’: Customer calls Asics staff at Westgate Mall ‘condescending’, netizens divided

Customer claims shopping experience ‘ruined’ by ‘appalling customer service’ at Asics store in Westgate Mall

A customer has claimed that his shopping trip to the Asics outlet at Westgate Mall in Jurong was “ruined” by what he described as “appalling customer service”.

The complaint, posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, has since drawn widespread attention, with netizens split over whether the staff member or the customer was in the wrong.

‘Sour expression’ from moment he walked in

According to the original poster (OP), he had visited the store to purchase a pair of court shoes for his son.

However, he alleged that from the moment he approached a salesperson — identified as “Jason” — he was met with a “sour expression” and a clear reluctance to assist.

The OP said he asked for “professional advice” on whether court shoes would be suitable for walking.

Court shoes are typically designed for sports such as tennis or badminton, offering grip and lateral stability.

The OP claimed the staff member responded in an “arrogant” manner and allegedly mocked his preference, saying he was the “only person” who would buy court shoes for walking and that “nobody thinks like that”.

He added that he valued court shoes for their “stability and superior grip”, and felt the salesperson dismissed his reasoning instead of offering guidance respectfully.

“He showed zero customer service etiquette, never smiled, and made me feel completely unwelcome in the store,” the OP wrote.

Asics is a premium brand, but this staff member’s attitude is bottom-tier.

The OP said he eventually left the store empty-handed and urged others to avoid the staff member if they wished to be “treated with basic respect”.

Netizens debate, mostly split

The post quickly gained traction, with commenters debating whether the complaint was justified.

One netizen, who described himself as an “ardent Asics supporter”, claimed that service standards at several outlets in Singapore had fallen short of expectations.

Another commended the OP for speaking up, arguing that poor service should be called out.

However, many others felt the OP had overreacted, with some labelling him unreasonable or entitled.

One commenter said that while the staff member’s attitude would have been inappropriate if true, the question about using court shoes for walking could come across as “nonsensical”.

Source: Facebook

Not the only complaint in recent times

As of 5 Feb, the Asics Westgate outlet holds a 3.8-star rating on Google.

While the overall rating appears moderate, there were more one-star reviews (nine) than five-star reviews (six) within the past year.

Several of the lower ratings cited allegedly “rude” or unfriendly service staff.

However, it should be noted that some of the recent one-star reviews appeared after the Facebook post gained traction.

MS News has reached out to Asics for comments on the matter.

