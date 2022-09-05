2 Women Assaulted By Unknown Men At Marquee Club On 4 Sep, Suspects Still At Large

Police Report Made After Assault On Singaporean Woman & Her Date At Marquee Club

Two people were assaulted, apparently unprovoked, by at least three men at Marquee, a club in Marina Bay Sands, early Sunday (4 Sep).

Leeanne, who suffered injuries on her face, arms, and shoulders, stepped in to defend her date, who was suddenly attacked while on the podium.

According to Leeanne, the assailants are unknown to them.

A police report has been made.

Woman suffers injuries at Marquee club after stepping in to defend date from assault

Leeanne recounted the events in a series of Instagram stories. According to her, the incident took place at around 2.30am on 4 Sep. The pair were dancing when her date made eye contact with someone at the table in front of them.

“…out of nowhere, he charged towards us and punched (my date) in her face,” she said.

He then allegedly pushed Leeanne’s date down to the floor from the podium, which was around a metre tall, and started kicking her.

Trying to defend her, Leeanne stepped in and pushed the alleged assailants away, only for them to turn on her instead.

They pushed me down, and then they started kicking me in the face.

This left her with a bruised and swollen eye, as well as a bruise on her cheekbone area.

Leeanne’s arms were also injured. She said she now has difficulties even holding up a glass to drink water.

It appeared as though there was a footprint mark on her left arm

Her right arm was also covered in bruises and a cut.

Police report made

Leeanne told MS News that there was no intervention from anyone else and the club’s bouncers only arrived after the incident was over. By then, the assailants had vanished.

Following the assault, they went to the back room to get first aid and subsequently went to the hospital.

While Leeanne succeeded in getting the assailants to stop attacking her date, she ended up with more severe injuries.

The same day, Leeanne and her date made a police report.

Call the police hotline if you have information

Although she was initially discharged from the hospital and told to monitor her eye by the doctor, Leeanne began to “see lines” in her vision and had to return. She also had to get a cast for her arm.

Leeanne told MS News that they are looking for any witnesses who might be able to help identify the suspects, believed to be between three to four men. According to both Leeanne and her date, they do not know the men personally.

If you or anyone you know may have witnessed the attack on 4 Sep, do call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit a report using the i-Witness e-Service.

Featured image courtesy of Leeanne.