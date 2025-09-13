S’porean debt collector allegedly assaulted his driver in M’sia, stabbed his eye with broken glass

Singaporean man wanted by police after allegedly assaulting his personal driver in Johor Bahru

Malaysian police are on the hunt for a Singaporean man who allegedly assaulted his private driver in Johor Bahru.

According to China Press, the suspect, a debt collector, is accused of striking the driver’s head with a glass bottle and stabbing his eye using a broken glass shard.

Apart from head injuries, the victim also sustained bruises and cuts to his body and fingers.

Driver accused of stealing vape device before attack

The incident took place at an entertainment venue at Plaza Sentosa, Johor Bahru, last Saturday (6 Sept).

The 21-year-old victim was reportedly attacked after being accused of stealing an e-vaporiser (vape) device.

As the victim was searching under a table for the device, the assailant struck the victim on the head with a glass bottle, causing it to break.

The former then allegedly grabbed one of the glass shards and stabbed the victim’s eyes.

Victim sustained severe injuries to his head, eyes & hands

Images and videos circulating online showed the victim with stitches on his head, a bloodshot eye, as well as bruises and scars on his body and hands.

He reportedly sustained serious injuries to his head, eyes and hands, including a severed tendon in his thumb.

The victim, employed as a private driver by the suspect, reported the attack to police last Sunday (7 Sept), a day after the assault.

Malaysian police are currently trying to locate the suspect.

Suspect is allegedly a debt collector who moonlights as influencer

According to The New Straits Times (NST), the suspect is a debt collector who moonlights as a “social media influencer”.

Attempts to contact the debt collection company associated with him were unsuccessful, as calls were immediately disconnected.

The case is currently under investigation for causing grievous hurt and robbery with hurt.

Also read: S’pore man jailed for assault on father-in-law that left him needing titanium implant in eye



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.