S’pore man jailed for assault on father-in-law that left him needing titanium implant in eye

Man’s brutal assault also left father-in-law scarred for life

A 26-year-old man was jailed and caned on Wednesday (18 June) for a vicious assault on his father-in-law that left him with permanent facial disfigurement and lasting vision loss.

The older man’s injuries were so serious that he now suffers from a deformed nose, impaired vision, loss of smell, and requires a titanium implant in his eye socket for life, reported Channel NewsAsia.

2 men met in Loyang Point over mysterious letter

The attack took place on 21 June last year, after Muhammad Fida’iy Mohamad Fauzi arranged to meet the 58-year-old victim at a fast food outlet in Loyang Point at about 9pm.

The meeting was over a letter the victim had supposedly written and sent to Fida’iy’s neighbour.

Its contents were not revealed in court documents.

When confronted, the victim denied sending the letter and asked Fida’iy to calm down.

Man rained punches on face of father-in-law during assault

Despite the peaceful response, Fida’iy flew into a rage.

After the victim left the fast food outlet, he called his wife while walking along the pavement.

However, he was followed by Fida’iy, who suddenly attacked him, kicking the older man in the lower back and sending him falling to the ground.

While the victim was down, Fida’iy rained punches onto his face.

He then returned to Loyang Point to wash the blood off his hands before heading home.

The victim’s daughter later brought him to the police, and he was sent to the hospital.

Victim left with permanent impairment

Doctors found that the victim had suffered multiple facial fractures, including:

fractures and severe shattering of part of his left eye socket, which required titanium mesh to support the eyeball

a crushed and displaced left nasal bone, resulting in near-total collapse of the nasal passage, obstructing his breathing

permanent loss of smell on his left side

lip injuries and scarring that limit how far he can open his mouth, forcing him to chew only on one side

Despite undergoing surgery, doctors were unable to totally repair the damage to his eye socket or nasal structure.

His vision remains permanently compromised, and he is expected to face difficulties with both work and everyday life.

His upper lip is also permanently scarred.

Assault on father-in-law ‘unprovoked & wholly gratuitous’

In court, the prosecution highlighted the gravity of the attack, particularly since the victim was more than twice his age.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Yu Hui called the assault “unprovoked and wholly gratuitous”, noting that there was “no reasonable explanation” for the violence.

Thus, she sought a sentence of 18 to 22 months’ jail and six strokes of the cane.

Man also ordered to pay S$8,241.19 in compensation

Agreeing, District Judge Cheng Yuxi sentenced Fida’iy to 18 months in prison and six strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous hurt.

In addition, he ordered Fida’iy to pay S$8,241.19 in compensation for the victim’s medical expenses and lost income.

If he fails to pay, he will serve an additional 20 days in jail.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Fida’iy could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

