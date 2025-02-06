Daughter in Thailand burns father alive after he refuses to lend her money

Daughter in Thailand burns own father alive when he didn’t lend her money

A 26-year-old woman in Thailand has confessed to murdering her 73-year-old father by burning him alive after a heated argument over money.

Her confession follows a gruelling 31-hour-long interrogation by the police.

According to Thairath, the gruesome incident unfolded on the night of 31 Jan, when the woman, reportedly intoxicated, set her father and their home on fire after he refused her request for a loan.

Authorities discover charred remains in burnt home

Police discovered the charred remains of the elderly man in his burned-out home the following day.

Upon further investigation, authorities found signs that the man had been restrained, prompting them to consider foul play and to investigate the matter more closely.

The woman, who had been living with her father, was questioned by the police, but initially denied any involvement.

However, after hours of interrogation and the discovery of her DNA under the father’s fingernails, she eventually confessed to the brutal crime.

Argument over money turns deadly

According to the woman, she had asked her father to request money from her stepbrother, but he refused.

The disagreement escalated, and in her drunken state, she pushed him to the ground before tying him up with cables from electrical appliances. She then set fire to his clothes, which quickly spread throughout the house.

Afterward, the woman withdrew ฿60,000 (S$2,400) from her father’s savings account and reportedly used the funds for herself.

The woman’s elder sister revealed that the woman often demanded money from their father, despite his limited income, which came solely from state welfare for the elderly.

Featured image adapted from Thairath.