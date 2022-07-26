16-Year-Old Girl Assaults Boy With Low IQ For A Week, Sent For Reformative Training

Girl Carries Out Week-Long Assaults On Teenage Boy With Low IQ

It is often heartbreaking to witness the more vulnerable members of our society suffer severe and violent assaults. Such crimes are rare, but are shocking nonetheless.

This was the case recently in Singapore, where a girl joined her peers in a group assault on a teenage boy. The boy had low IQ and suffered a degrading series of attacks which left him in critical condition.

As a result, the girl has received a sentencing of at least one year of reformative training.

Girl assaults teenage boy with low IQ for 1 week

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that on 26 Jul, a 16-year-old girl received a sentencing of at least one year of reformative training for assaulting a teenage boy with low IQ.

The girl was a minor when she committed the offences and thus cannot be named.

She carried out the assault on the victim with Muhammad Shahfakhry Mohamad Faizal, 21, Putri Nuramira Aishah Rosli, 19, and another 16-year-old girl.

Prior to the incident, the victim had been studying at APSN Delta Senior School for students with intellectual disabilities. He knew the girl since 2018 and met Shahfakhry in 2021.

On 15 Jan, the victim joined the girl, Shahfakhry and Putri at a hotel room in Arton Boutique Hotel in Jalan Besar after asking for the girl’s whereabouts. The trio were reportedly taking drugs at the time.

From 17 Jan onwards, court documents stated that the victim started staying in the room. On that day, Shahfakhry also started slapping, punching, and kicking him.

The 16-year-old girl reportedly grew agitated too, telling Shahfakhry that the victim wanted to have sex with her without consent.

This apparently upset Shahfakhry who then punched and kicked the boy. The girl also slapped and kicked his head multiple times while the other 16-year-old recorded the incident.

From 17 Jan to 25 Jan, the group assaulted the victim in a number of ways. Some of the assaults were recorded, with the girl appearing in most of them.

On 19 Jan, the girl also urinated into a bottle of iced lemon tea before giving it to the victim. She told Shahfakhry it contained her urine, after which he ordered the victim to drink it, which the victim complied with.

Victim with low IQ found in critical condition after assaults

According to TODAY, the victim was in a bad condition on 25 Jan. Seeing this, the girl and her peers stopped their assault and tended to his wounds instead.

The victim’s social worker and his younger sister also reported him missing on the same day, informing authorities that he had failed to return home.

His sister further informed police that on 23 Jan, she came across a post on social media containing a photo of a badly injured individual. She recognised the person in the image as her brother.

The police then traced the victim back to the hotel and found him in a critical condition alongside the girl, Shahfakhry, and Putri. They arrested all three, and nabbed the other 16-year-old a while later.