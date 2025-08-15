Man in Thailand arrested for assaulting & robbing ex-girlfriend after she rejected his advances

He confessed that he lost his temper after she told him she had a new boyfriend.

By - 15 Aug 2025, 2:15 pm

A 22-year-old man in Chiang Mai, Thailand, was arrested on Thursday (14 Aug) for allegedly assaulting and stealing money from his ex-girlfriend after she rejected his sexual advances.

Police received a distress call the previous afternoon about a violent attack at a dormitory in the Si Phum subdistrict.

Police find victim with injuries, cash stolen

At the scene, officers found 19-year-old Yen Oo with injuries to her head and face, as well as a knife wound on her left arm.

The suspect, identified as her ex-boyfriend, Sai Nor, had fled the scene with 4,000 baht (S$158) in cash.

man ex-girlfriend sexual advances

Source: Chiang Mai News

Following a manhunt, police tracked Sai Nor to a dormitory in the San Pa Tong district.

They seized his black-and-red motorcycle, a purple wallet containing 2,500 baht (approximately S$100), and the clothes he wore during the offence.

Suspect confesses to losing temper

During questioning, Sai Nor admitted to the crime.

He explained that although they had broken up and both had moved on to new relationships, he missed his ex-girlfriend and decided to visit her.

He asked her for sex, but when she refused, citing her new boyfriend, he lost his temper.

In a fit of rage, he assaulted her, threatened her with a knife, and stole her cash before fleeing on his motorcycle.

Sai Nor now faces charges of armed robbery, causing bodily or mental harm, and carrying a knife in public without a legitimate reason.

Also read: Man in Taiwan allegedly slashes ex-girlfriend’s neck after failed reconciliation attempt, flees 158km on motorcycle

Featured image adapted from Chiang Mai News.

