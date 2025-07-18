Man in Taiwan allegedly slashes ex-girlfriend’s neck after failed reconciliation attempt, flees 158km on motorcycle

Ex-boyfriend slashes girl’s neck during heated confrontation in Taiwan

A 23-year-old man allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend with a knife in Taichung, Taiwan on Tuesday (15 July), slashing her neck and fingers and leaving a trail of blood over 20m long on the pavement.

According to ETtoday, the incident took place at around 10pm in the city’s North District, where the suspect, surnamed Xiao, reportedly confronted his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend, Lin, in an attempt to reconcile.

When his efforts were rejected, Xiao violently attacked her before fleeing on a motorcycle.

He then rode more than 150km north to his home in New Taipei City, where he was arrested early the following morning.

Victim’s blood trailed over 20m after brutal knife attack

Surveillance footage captured the moments leading up to the attack.

Xiao and Ms Lin were seen speaking in an alley near her residence, with her current boyfriend present but stepping away to give them space.

Shortly after, the boyfriend heard a scream and rushed to find Ms Lin running toward him, bleeding heavily.

Xiao had allegedly slashed her neck and fingers, causing blood to splatter on a nearby wall and drip along the road for over 20m.

The boyfriend quickly came to her aid, while Xiao fled the scene on his motorcycle.

Suspect flees 158km to New Taipei before getting arrested 10 hours later

Xiao reportedly fled Taichung, riding approximately 158km to his home in Tucheng, New Taipei City — a journey that would take at least three and a half hours.

Police received the report at 10.26pm and quickly formed a special task force to track him down.

They spotted him passing through Zhudong in Hsinchu around midnight, but it would be nearly 10 hours before officers located and arrested him at his residence.

Despite the extensive manhunt, Xiao remained emotionally agitated during his arrest and was taken to the station only after calming down.

Xiao is now under investigation for assault and attempted murder, with the case referred to the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office.

Victim hospitalised, protection order issued

Meanwhile, Ms Lin was rushed to the hospital, where she received stitches for her injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Police indicated that they would take her formal statement once her condition stabilises.

Authorities have also assisted Ms Lin in applying for an emergency protection order.

Also read: Man in M’sia allegedly slashes ex-girlfriend’s throat at university



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday.