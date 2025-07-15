Man in M’sia allegedly slashes ex-girlfriend’s throat at university

Man allegedly cuts ex-girlfriend’s throat at university after relationship dispute

A man has been arrested for allegedly slashing his ex-girlfriend’s throat at a private university in the state of Selangor, Malaysia.

According to Malaysia’s news outlet Oriental Daily News, the suspect broke into the university campus and attacked the victim with a fruit knife.

Fellow students at the scene rushed to intervene. After pulling the attacker away, some even restrained him by holding him in a chokehold.

In another video, the female victim was seen bleeding heavily from her neck while a group of female students applied pressure to stop further blood loss.

The suspect continued to struggle violently even as police arrived and restrained him.

Victim in stable condition, suspect detained

According to Subang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, the 20-year-old victim sustained slash wounds to the left side of her neck.

She was taken to the emergency department at the University Malaya Medical Centre and is now in stable condition.

The suspect was detained shortly following the attack.

Some netizens have alleged that the suspect had a history of domestic abuse and had even illegally detained the victim in the past.

Allegedly angry over ex-girlfriend’s false allegations

ACP Wan confirmed that the suspect is the victim’s former boyfriend.

Sharing the police’s preliminary investigations, ACP Wan said the suspect claimed he was unhappy with his ex-girlfriend’s false allegations.

The victim had allegedly accused the suspect of placing her under “illegal imprisonment” and not allowing her to attend classes.

Police are investigating the case under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, the suspect faces up to 10 years in jail, a fine, whipping, or any combination of the three punishments.

