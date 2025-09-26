Father of 3 beats wife & throws her to the ground at SUTD canteen, causing multiple fractures

Man admits to assaulting wife at Changi SUTD canteen & leaving her with fractures

A man flew into a rage during breakfast at a university canteen in Changi, where he repeatedly struck his wife and threw items at her, leaving her with multiple fractures.

Au Yong Khin Mun, 39, pleaded guilty on Wednesday (24 Sept) to one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The father of three is currently undergoing divorce proceedings with his 38-year-old wife.

Argument over condo sale money turns violent

On the morning of 2 Dec 2024, the couple had dropped off their four-year-old twin daughters at a nearby pre-school before heading to the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) canteen for breakfast.

They also share a two-year-old son.

During the meal, Au Yong told his wife he wanted to use proceeds from the sale of their condominium to settle credit card debts.

She disagreed, saying the money should be used to purchase an HDB flat so they would not have to live with her parents.

Angered by her response, Au Yong twice attempted to slap her across the table but failed.

He then went over to her side and struck her five times on the head with his left hand, followed by four blows to her back.

When she tried to walk away, he picked up a cup of iced coffee and a plate of food and hit her on the head.

He went on to strike her twice more, kneed her in the back, grabbed her arms from behind and flung her onto the ground.

Even as she lay injured, Au Yong continued arguing with her for around 90 seconds while bystanders stepped in to help.

CCTV cameras recorded the entire incident.

Prosecution calls act ‘especially cowardly’

The victim was taken to Changi General Hospital, where she stayed until 7 Dec 2024.

She had sustained fractures to her face, collarbone and ribs, and required surgery.

Doctors later assessed that her collarbone would need six to 12 months to heal.

Prosecutors have asked for a jail term of 24 to 26 months and six strokes of the cane, describing the assault as “especially cowardly” because it included blows delivered when the victim’s back was turned.

They also stressed that his conduct immediately after the attack diminished claims of remorse.

Defence lawyer Raphael Louis said his client had been under financial stress and had expected to clear debts with the condo sale proceeds.

He noted that Au Yong had apologised, written a letter of remorse and offered S$10,000 in compensation.

The defence urged the court not to impose caning.

Au Yong will be sentenced on 6 Nov.

