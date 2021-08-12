71-Year-Old At Assisi Hospice Hopes To Reunite With Son After 20 Years

Family members will always hold a special place in our hearts, even if we haven’t spoken to them in a long time.

On Wednesday (11 Aug), care facility Assisi Hospice shared on Facebook that a 71-year-old patient, Ng Teck Chiaw, now hopes to reconnect with his family after losing touch 20 years ago.

The hospice is now appealing for information on his son who is affectionately known as Ah Bert or Ah Leng.

71-year-old hopes to find son known as Ah Bert

On Wednesday (11 Aug), Assisi Hospice shared about Mr Ng, a 71-year-old patient in their care.

According to the Facebook post, Mr Ng is typically known as Ah Ng.

20 years ago, he lived along Sembawang Drive with his son, Ah Bert, also known as Ah Leng.

However, over time, Mr Ng lost touch with his son and his family has since moved away.

Mr Ng now hopes to reconnect with his family.

The hospice has tried various methods to find his son but to no avail.

Now, they are appealing to the public for help to find Mr Ng’s family.

Patients’ greatest wish often to reunite with loved ones

Assisi Hospice shared that in life, especially towards the end, we cherish our relationships greatly.

For many of their patients, their greatest wish is to reunite or reconcile with their loved ones. But this does not always come easily.

The hospice then shared the story of a late patient under the pseudonym Mdm Chan who was admitted in Apr 2020.

Similar to Mr Ng, her wish had been to reunite with her son that she had not seen in 20 years.

At that time, all she knew was her son’s full name and that he was currently in an institution.

Late patient managed to reunite with son

Thanks to social workers’ efforts, 3 weeks later, they managed to find Mdm Chan’s son in a nursing home and arrangements were made for his visit.

During the emotional reunion, few words were exchanged but the mother and son duo cried and hugged each other.

Mdm Chan told her son that her time left might be short but told him she always wants him to be well taken care of.

After their reunion, Mdm Chan kept a photo of her and her son by her bedside, reminiscing about the day they met until she passed on.

Reach out to Assisi Hospice if you have information

Family relations can be tough and complicated but at the end of the day, we will always love and care for our family.

We certainly hope Mr Ng will be able to reunite and reconnect with his son after 20 long years.

So if you have any information on Mr Ng’s son Ah Bert, do reach out to Assisi Hospice via Facebook message here.

