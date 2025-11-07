About 3M eligible S’poreans to get up to S$600 in Assurance Package cash payouts from 5 Dec

Eligible Singaporeans to receive up to S$600 in Assurance Package cash payouts from 5 Dec

From 5 Dec, eligible Singaporeans will receive up to S$600 in cash payouts under the Government’s enhanced Assurance Package (AP).

The amount each person receives will depend on their assessable income and the number of properties they own.

3 million eligible Singaporeans to receive cash payout in Dec 2025

In a press release issued on Friday (7 Nov), the Ministry of Finance announced that about 3 million Singaporeans will receive the payouts from 5 Dec.

According to the Govbenefits website, Singaporeans aged 21 and above will receive different payout amounts based on their assessable income and the number of properties they own:

Assessable Income (AI) Owns 0–1 Property Owns More Than 1 Property Up to S$39,000 S$600 S$100 S$39,001 to S$100,000 S$350 S$100 Above S$100,000 S$100 S$100

The 2025 disbursement is based on each citizen’s Year of Assessment 2024, which reflects income earned in 2023.

Those earning up to S$39,000 and own one or no properties will receive the highest payout of S$600, while those in higher income tiers or with multiple properties will receive smaller amounts.

Payment dates & methods for Assurance Package cash payouts

Eligible citizens will have the funds credited directly to their accounts according to the following schedule:

By 5 Dec: For those with PayNow-NRIC-linked bank accounts

By 16 Dec: For those with bank accounts registered with the Government but not linked to PayNow-NRIC

By 22 Dec: For those without valid bank accounts, payment will be made via GovCash

If eligibility was reassessed recently, recipients can expect to receive their payout “within the next 2 months.”

How to qualify

Citizens can log in to the govbenefits portal using their Singpass to check their eligibility and payment details.

To qualify, one must:

Be a Singapore citizen residing in Singapore; and

Be aged 21 or above in the reference year.

Assessable income — which includes employment, trade, and rental income after allowable deductions and donations — can be viewed on the IRAS myTax Portal.

“Eligible adult Singaporeans will receive AP Cash in December every year from 2022 to 2026,” a MOF spokesperson told MS News.

“In total, they will receive between $700 and $2,250 of AP Cash over these five years.”

Featured image by MS News.