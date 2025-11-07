About 3M eligible S’poreans to get up to S$600 in Assurance Package cash payouts from 5 Dec

Eligible Singaporeans to receive up to S$600 in Assurance Package cash payouts from 5 Dec
From 5 Dec, eligible Singaporeans will receive up to S$600 in cash payouts under the Government’s enhanced Assurance Package (AP).
The amount each person receives will depend on their assessable income and the number of properties they own.
3 million eligible Singaporeans to receive cash payout in Dec 2025
In a press release issued on Friday (7 Nov), the Ministry of Finance announced that about 3 million Singaporeans will receive the payouts from 5 Dec.
According to the Govbenefits website, Singaporeans aged 21 and above will receive different payout amounts based on their assessable income and the number of properties they own:
|Assessable Income (AI)
|Owns 0–1 Property
|Owns More Than 1 Property
|Up to S$39,000
|S$600
|S$100
|S$39,001 to S$100,000
|S$350
|S$100
|Above S$100,000
|S$100
|S$100
The 2025 disbursement is based on each citizen’s Year of Assessment 2024, which reflects income earned in 2023.
Those earning up to S$39,000 and own one or no properties will receive the highest payout of S$600, while those in higher income tiers or with multiple properties will receive smaller amounts.
Payment dates & methods for Assurance Package cash payouts
Eligible citizens will have the funds credited directly to their accounts according to the following schedule:
- By 5 Dec: For those with PayNow-NRIC-linked bank accounts
- By 16 Dec: For those with bank accounts registered with the Government but not linked to PayNow-NRIC
- By 22 Dec: For those without valid bank accounts, payment will be made via GovCash
If eligibility was reassessed recently, recipients can expect to receive their payout “within the next 2 months.”
How to qualify
Citizens can log in to the govbenefits portal using their Singpass to check their eligibility and payment details.
To qualify, one must:
- Be a Singapore citizen residing in Singapore; and
- Be aged 21 or above in the reference year.
Assessable income — which includes employment, trade, and rental income after allowable deductions and donations — can be viewed on the IRAS myTax Portal.
“Eligible adult Singaporeans will receive AP Cash in December every year from 2022 to 2026,” a MOF spokesperson told MS News.
“In total, they will receive between $700 and $2,250 of AP Cash over these five years.”
Also read: OCBC users receive Assurance Package payouts ahead of 5 Dec
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image by MS News.