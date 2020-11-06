Atlas Ranks 4th Place In World’s Best Bars List, 3 Other Local Bars Make Top 50

The Covid-19 pandemic has quashed many Singaporeans’ dreams of year-end holidays, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a good time right here on our shores.

Atlas, a popular local bar, has recently been ranked 4th in the 2020’s World’s Best Bars list.

This is 4 spots up from last year’s 8th place ranking.

Atlas bar ranks 4th place, moving up 4 spots

2020 has been a tough year for most businesses, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t getting recognised.

Atlas bar, located at Parkview Square, has been ranked the 4th best bar in the world.

This is up 4 spots from what they were ranked last year.

It is also the top-ranking bar in Asia, beating out Coa in Hong Kong and The SG Club in Tokyo, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Atlas bar is renowned for its impressive 1,400 bottle gin collection and grandiose aesthetic.

It certainly is a sight to behold while you sip on a cup of gin at the end of the day.

Jigger & Pony ranks #9 in list

Jigger & Pony, another local bar, also broke into the top 10 of World’s 50 Best Bars list, coming in at 9th place.

There might still be a gulf between them Atlas, but they’ve come a long way, climbing a whopping 20 spots since last year.

The bar has seen great success this year, also clinching 1st place in Asia’s 50 Best Bars list back in May.

Jigger & Pony at Amara Hotel has a wide selection of 24 unique cocktails which feature both classics and some with an added Asian twist.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the bar even offers delivery services so customers can enjoy their cocktails from the comfort of their own homes.

Local bars Manhattan and Native also make the list

The 2020 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars results were announced in a virtual countdown livestream on Thursday (5 Nov).

Top spots in the list were clinched by Connaught Bar in London, Dante in New York, and The Clumsies in Athens, Greece.

Notably on the list are local bars Manhattan at 14th place and Native at 18th place.

Manhattan at Regent Singapore

However, not all bars have been able to withstand the punishing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Operation Dagger, which previously ranked 30th in the list has shuttered up on 31 Oct.

Singapore nightlife is raising the bar

The nightlife scene in Singapore is certainly raising the bar on expectations.

So, the next time you’re feeling a little ‘thirsty’, you know which top-tier bars to visit.

