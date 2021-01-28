Stacked Atlas Moths Look Like 3-Headed Snake Hydra

Snakes aren’t all that uncommon on our tropical island. But how often do you come across a 3-headed snake? Though that’s not what this really is, we had to do a double-take before realising they’re actually moths.

Source

A netizen shared the photo in Facebook group Nature Society (Singapore) yesterday (27 Jan).

Amazed by the perfect mimicry, commenters joke that perhaps Hydra exists in real life.

Huge atlas moths look like snake with 3 heads

On Wednesday (27 Jan), a netizen shared a picture of the curious sight in the Facebook group Nature Society (Singapore).

The first impression shocked many who saw the photo. But a closer look revealed what the ‘creature’ actually was — a few Atlas moths stacked together.

Going by the scientific name “Attacus Atlas”, they are among the biggest insects on the planet, according to the Natural History Museum.

Source

Besides being native to Southeast Asia, they are commonly seen in Singapore, especially between November and January.

Resemblance to Hydra almost uncanny

Pokémon lovers might find this photo a tad more exhilarating, as it hints at the unlikely existence of Hydra IRL (in real life).

Source

Fans of the more classical Disney adaptation of “Hercules” may draw parallels with the Greek mythological character in the animated movie instead.

Source

Whatever creepy creature you may compare the moths to, we’re glad that 3-headed serpents don’t exist for real.

Netizens marvel at attention-grabbing photography

Impressed by the curious shot, netizens let their imagination run free.

One of them aptly highlighted our common confusion upon seeing the photo. Medusa’s head and a 3-headed cobra were some of the things that crossed their minds.

Source

One also pointed out the strategic shot, which has really succeeded in playing tricks with our minds.

Source

Another netizen aptly highlighted the moths’ snake mimicry as great camouflage. It’s apparently a defense mechanism they resort to for survival in Mother Nature.

Source

Despite looking short of approachable, Atlas moths are gentle creatures sharing our island home with us.

Apart from documenting their intricate patterns behind a camera, we should leave them alone during future encounters.

After all, a part of living in Singapore is co-existing with our immense biodiversity.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Disney Wiki Fandom.