Elderly Man Allegedly Attacked With Chopper At Bedok TCM Store, Suspect Arrested Within 5 Hours

69-Year-Old Man Allegedly Attacked With Chopper At Bedok TCM Store, 31-Year-Old Man Arrested & Charged

While Singapore is generally a safe place, there have been a few recent cases of people welding sharp objects in public.

Unfortunately, an elderly man encountered one of them when he was allegedly attacked with a chopper in broad daylight for seemingly no reason.

The police arrested a suspect in just five hours.

Alleged attack occurred at Bedok TCM store

In a statement on Friday (28 Oct), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said this seemingly unprovoked alleged attack occurred on Wednesday (26 Oct) at about 3.35pm.

It took place at Thye Hin Hoe, a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) store in Bedok Central, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The store is located in Block 208 New Upper Changi Road.

Victim allegedly attacked with chopper in Bedok, suspect flees

According to CCTV footage, the 69-year-old male victim was casually browsing outside the store, with his back turned to the corridor.

A man, wearing a white long-sleeved top, khaki pants and a black cap, then came up from behind him and took out a chopper.

He then appeared to slash at the uncle with the implement.

As the uncle cowered in pain, his alleged assailant ran away.

The man fled the scene before the police arrived, they said.

Meanwhile, the victim sustained head injuries and was conveyed to the hospital conscious.

Police arrest suspect within five hours

The police leapt into action by making extensive ground enquiries and looking through police camera footage.

Officers from Bedok Police Division thus managed to quickly identify the man suspected of the act.

They arrested him within five hours of the reported incident, SPF said.

A chopper was also recovered from a dustbin nearby.

Suspect charged in court

The SPF said the suspect, a 31-year-old man, was charged in court on Friday (28 Oct).

During the hearing, it was said that he suffered from schizophrenia, reported Shin Min.

He’s currently being remanded for psychiatric evaluation.

The man stands accused of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon, under Section 324 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces a prison term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.

Saying that they won’t tolerate such “brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law”, the police added:

We will spare no effort to track down such offenders and will deal with them in accordance with the law.

MS News wishes the elderly victim a quick recovery from his injuries.

