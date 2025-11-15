2 men arrested for allegedly attacking couple with baton during dispute at Geylang

2 men arrested for allegedly attacking couple with baton in Geylang on 11 Nov

Two men have been arrested for allegedly attacking a couple with a baton in Geylang on Tuesday (11 Nov).

The couple sustained injuries and were conveyed to the hospital.

The men have been charged with voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

Alleged attackers arrested within 4 hours

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the incident happened at about 6.50pm on Tuesday (11 Nov).

Early investigations revealed that the two men and the couple were known to each other.

After getting into a dispute for undisclosed reasons, the men allegedly assaulted the couple using extendable metal batons.

The couple sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The husband, in particular, suffered a laceration on his right wrist and two broken teeth, reported The Straits Times.

Faces up to 7 years’ jail

Through ground enquiries and images from cameras, police officers identified the men within four hours of the incident.

The men were identified as 39-year-old Lee See Yeow and 38-year-old Tan Khoon Siong.

On Thursday (13 Nov), both men were charged with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, they face up to seven years’ jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of the punishments.

Also read: Man allegedly tries to rob victim with penknife in Geylang, will be charged in court

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and by MS News.