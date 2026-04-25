Auntie seen shouting at Plantation Plaza Giant staff, customer calls for better protection against abuse

Customer witnesses verbal ‘abuse’ at Plantation Plaza Giant

A tense exchange at a Giant supermarket in Singapore has sparked calls for better protection of frontline staff.

Nic, 40, told MS News that the incident, which involved a customer allegedly berating a staff, happened on 18 April at around 12.22pm.

He shared that he was startled by the commotion at first, and he noticed that the staff member was also “stunned”.

Customer allegedly shouts at Giant staff

The encounter first made its rounds on social media, where Nic shared about the incident on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

According to the post, an elderly female customer was struggling to buy a loaf of bread using the self-checkout machine at the Giant outlet in Plantation Plaza.

“Staff on duty approached to guide but got shouted at and accused of shouting at auntie first,” said Nic.

However, he noted that he only heard the auntie shouting throughout the exchange.

Comes back to ask for staff’s name

Despite the staff assisting the customer to complete her payment, the situation did not de-escalate.

The woman allegedly continued to verbally abuse the employee even after the transaction was completed.

Nic also shared that the customer initially left the supermarket, only to return and ask for the staff’s name.

“She was literally trembling with anger typing the poor staff’s name,” he said.

The auntie then allegedly insisted on taking a photo of the staff, despite being told not to.

“I hope Giant Singapore will do more to protect their employees from such abuse,” added Nic.

Some netizens say auntie may be unwell

The incident has drawn attention online, with mixed reactions from netizens regarding the auntie’s behaviour.

One netizen urged the witness and other customers to “step up and speak up against such behaviour”.

Another commenter pointed out that there should be CCTVs to protect the parties involved in such disputes.

Meanwhile, a Facebook user defended the auntie’s behaviour, saying that she might be suffering from mental illness.

Another netizen similarly urged empathy and forgiveness, on the assumption that “lots of old people” suffer from “mental stress”.

Calls for harsher enforcement against abusers

When asked what Giant Singapore can do to protect their staff from such abuse, Nic suggested: “Customers who abuse the staff should receive a warning first.”

“Repeat offenders should just be banned from the supermarket,” he added.

MS News has reached out to Giant Singapore for comment.

Also read: Customer allegedly throws straws at LiHo staff in Hougang Mall outlet, police report made

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Featured image adapted from Plantation Plaza & Vladimir Razguliaev on Canva for illustration purposes only.