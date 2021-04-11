Auntie Allegedly Steals Watches & Clocks From Clementi Store Almost Every Weekend

In the heartlands, we often see aunties and uncles frequenting small businesses selling all sorts of knick-knacks.

On Sunday (11 Apr), a woman whose family owns one such store in Clementi shared that an auntie has allegedly been stealing from them.

Despite the multiple times she had taken things from the store, the woman’s family has not been able to catch her.

They are now seeking help from the public to identify the auntie in hopes of putting an end to her deeds.

Auntie steals clocks from Clementi store

According to an Instagram post on @sgfollowsall, the store is located at Clementi Avenue 3. It is a common haunt for aunties and uncles in the neighbourhood.

However, it appears that one auntie would often take advantage of busy times at the shop to steal from the owners.

A woman, whose family owns the shop, has put up CCTV footage showing the auntie in action.

We can see how she surveys her surroundings before pretending to take a look at some clocks.

After a few furtive glances back, she reaches forward, taking a clock.



She then casually walks off with the clock in her hand.

The woman elaborated that the auntie would usually steal a single item like a watch or a clock.

She has been doing this almost every weekend between 12pm and 2pm, almost like clockwork.

Hopes public can help identify auntie

The woman shared that her family runs a humble shop in the neighbourhood and they don’t profit much from their business.

She added that her family keeps prices affordable in their store as their customers are predominantly elderly or foreigners.

As such, they felt angry to see someone like the auntie allegedly stealing from them, repeatedly.

In hopes of deterring her from doing it again, the family had even printed pictures of the auntie and pasted them around the store.

But the auntie reportedly did not seem bothered by it and continued with her acts.

Now, the family hopes to get the public’s help to identify and find the auntie.

If you recognise or have any information about the auntie, you can contact the woman via Instagram message here.

Shoplifting is a criminal offence

Stealing a clock or watch might seem like a trivial matter but as we were always taught, “low crime does not mean no crime”.

Shoplifting is still a criminal offence punishable by law in Singapore.

So if you know anything about the auntie in question, do help the shopowner by reaching out to them.

