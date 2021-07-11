Australia Faces Covid-19 Outbreak, Delays Travel Bubble With Singapore

Globally, many of the ‘safest’ places to be during the Covid-19 pandemic are seeing a rise in cases.

Australia, or at least parts of it, is no exception, as cases in Sydney have increased, leading to a lockdown amid a lack of vaccinations.

In light of this, Australia Trade Minister Dan Tehan said that plans with Singapore on a travel bubble will likely be delayed until at least the end of the year.

It was initially set to launch in Jul or Aug.

Australia delays travel bubble with Singapore

Mr Tehan said that current arrangements with Singapore for a travel bubble by Jul or Aug will have to be delayed out of necessity.

But it remains a priority, he noted.

Singapore still remains a potential next step when it comes to future travel bubbles.

The hope, he said, is that it might be towards the end of the year that they can look at starting the travel bubble launch with us.

No prospect of living with the virus yet, says Australia

Australia’s New South Wales state is facing a surge in cases with 566 local cases as of today (11 Jul).

It’s led to a lockdown which can last an uncertain period.

Source

People are being told to stay at home and get vaccinated, but authorities have rejected living with the virus amid a lack of vaccinations.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said the number of vaccinations is far too low for that to happen yet.

26% of Australia’s 26 million people have been vaccinated so far, with more than 10% having had both shots.

This is compared to Singapore, where over 35% are fully vaccinated and over 60% have received their 1st dose or booked an appointment.

Certain segments, such as those aged 35 and under, are not eligible for vaccinations yet as supply remains low.

That age group make up around 25% of hospitalisations in Sydney, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Travel bubble an opportunity for resuming economy

As governments continue battling the Covid-19 outbreak, the prospect of a travel bubble opening soon remains but a distant possibility.

There is also some scepticism that a travel bubble will be safe in current times without more vaccinations in place.

The hope now is that vaccinations can speed up so that the economy can get back on track and those separated by borders may be able to see each other soon.

Featured image adapted from April Pethybridge on Unsplash.