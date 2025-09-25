23-year-old Australian tourist dies in Bali, body returned without heart 4 weeks later

Australian tourist’s body returned from Bali without his heart, family devastated

A 23-year-old Australian tourist who died in Bali, Indonesia was repatriated to his family — only for them to discover his heart was missing.

Byron Haddow, from Noosa in Queensland, was found floating in the pool of a private villa on 26 May.

His death was recorded as drowning, but his family say the circumstances do not add up.

Parents received body nearly 4 weeks later

Byron’s parents, Robert and Chantal Haddow, said his body was returned almost four weeks after his death.

Two days before the funeral, however, they were informed by the Queensland Coroner that his heart had been removed and left behind in Bali without their knowledge or consent.

Chantal said the family initially felt some relief when Byron’s body was returned, believing they could finally say goodbye and lay him to rest.

But learning that his heart had been taken without anyone’s knowledge — not even the consulate’s — left them deeply shocked.

The family later had to wait months, and pay about A$700 (S$590), to have the organ flown back.

It was only returned after the funeral.

Questions over drowning

While the death certificate issued by BIMC Hospital Bali listed drowning as the cause of death, Byron’s parents immediately suspected foul play.

Their son was a strong swimmer, standing 178cm tall, while the villa pool was only 150cm deep.

His body also bore cuts and bruises, and blood was reportedly found on towels.

Adding to their doubts, the case was not reported to police until four days later.

By the time officers arrived, the scene had already been contaminated.

Why was Australian tourist’s heart removed in Bali?

The Haddows had requested that Byron’s body be sent home intact.

However, Indonesian police ordered a forensic autopsy, which under local law allows organs to be removed without family consent.

Forensic specialist Dr Nola Margaret Gunawan later confirmed she had removed the heart during the procedure.

She cited alcohol and antidepressants as possible contributing factors but admitted she could not rule out foul play given the bruises and scars on Byron’s body.

Even Ian Giovanni, director of Bali Funeral Home, criticised the handling of the case, saying the family should have been informed beforehand and the heart returned without delay.

Chantal remains sceptical of the official explanation, believing that her son had been set up, drugged, and robbed, with events spiralling fatally out of control.

The Haddows said they have faced repeated delays, half-truths, and silence in their search for answers since Byron’s death.

