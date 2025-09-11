At least 6 people killed in Bali floods caused by torrential rain, access to airport affected

Buildings collapsed and people killed in Bali floods

At least six people have reportedly been killed in floods caused by continuous heavy rain in Bali, Indonesia.

Heavy rain from Tuesday night (9 Sept) through Wednesday morning (10 Sept) caused the collapse of two buildings in Denpasar, resulting in four deaths.

Meanwhile, two other people were reported dead after being swept away by strong currents, and 85 residents were evacuated in Jembrana Regency, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

“Flooding continues to affect several areas of Bali as of Wednesday afternoon,” BNPB Chief Suharyanto told reporters.

Videos circulating on social media show the floodwaters causing severe traffic congestion and even partially submerging some cars.

Access to Ngurah Rai International Airport affected

The disaster has also crippled several major roads on the popular tourist island, including access to Ngurah Rai International Airport in south Bali.

Certain roads to the airport could only be traversed by large vehicles, such as trucks.

The airport management is taking mitigation measures, although it assured that all operations at the airport are running normally.

Airlines have reportedly advised passengers to seek alternative routes to the airport due to the closure of some roads.

“We have also coordinated with all airlines to anticipate any passengers experiencing delays and requiring special handling, such as rescheduling or other things,” said an airport spokesperson.

Additionally, the airport is working with ground transport operators to meet the demands of arriving passengers.

More than 200 rescue personnel deployed to affected areas

Roughly 200 rescue personnel have been deployed to areas affected by the floods.

Brama Budiyanto, the head of Arjuna Rescue Basarnas Bali, said the water levels reached up to 1.5m in some places.

Many homes were destroyed by the flood in the Maruti area of Wanasari Village.

Mr Brama added that in Kampung Jawa, one person was swept away but was successfully rescued.

Meanwhile, on Pulau Biak, a baby was found clinging to a roof tile and was evacuated by the rescue team.

According to a spokesperson from the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) on Wednesday (10 Sept), rainfall is expected to persist over the next three days.

Most areas of Bali will experience light to moderate rain.

Authorities have advised residents to remain alert in the coming days.

Featured image adapted from @ferizandra on X and @vraagstaart on X.