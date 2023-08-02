12-Year-Old Millionaire Celebrates ‘Retirement’, Will Move To S’pore After Giving Up Company

Australian Girl Announces ‘Retirement’ At 12 & Move To Singapore

Retiring early is a dream for many, and a girl seems to have accomplished that — at 12 years old.

Australian Social media influencer and millionaire Pixie Curtis marked her “retirement” from her toy company with an extravagant Singapore-themed party ahead of her family’s move to the Little Red Dot.

Pixie and her family are moving to Singapore to be with her father, Oliver Curtis.

The girl is a co-founder of multi-million-dollar toy company Pixie’s Fidgets alongside her mother. They founded it back in 2021, making toys for children who have difficulty paying attention.

Now that the family is moving to Singapore, Pixie is letting go of her company at the tender age of 12.

The Australian girl commemorated her “retirement” with an extravagant farewell party ahead of her move to Singapore.

She shared some moments from the Singapore-themed event on her Instagram page, where she has 142,000 followers.

Pixie wrote in the captions “The night that was. 12 and Farewell Australia – Singapore we are coming for you!!”

The video montage of the party showed that it boasted dance performances, floral decorative arrangements, and a slew of food and drinks.

In addition, there were also signboards, a cake, and even paper bags bearing Pixie’s name at the venue.

Per an Instagram post her mother, founder of the Sweaty Betty PR agency Roxy Jacenko made, the party, which also celebrated Pixie’s 12th birthday, was Singapore-themed.

However, while the party is largely red in colour, it appears more oriental themed than it reflects the multi-cultural nature of Singapore.

Will be attending international school in Singapore

According to The Straits Times (ST), Roxy, Pixie, and her nine-year-old brother Hunter are moving to Singapore to join their father Oliver Curtis, who works in Asia.

The children will reportedly go to an international school when the are in Singapore.

Additionally, the family has also rented a luxury apartment in the vicinity of Orchard Road.

