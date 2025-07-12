Australian lawyer found dead in massage parlour after 1-hour session in Thailand

Australian lawyer dies after getting massage on Thai island

A 43-year-old Australian lawyer, Christopher Saines, was found dead in a massage parlour on the Thai island of Koh Samui after a massage session. His body was found in the early hours of Monday (7 July).

Preliminary investigation confirmed that his death was due to heart failure. However, it is unclear if his demise was linked to the massage he had.

He reportedly fell asleep after massage session

According to Thai news media Thaiger, Mr Saines had been on holiday with his wife and two children.

At one point, he left his family and visited the parlour alone for a massage.

After an hour-long traditional oil massage session, he paid 400 baht (S$15.79) for the service and decided to rest on the bed.

Moments later, he fell asleep.

One of the staff said she last heard him snoring at about 4am and decided not to disturb his sleep.

Staff found him unresponsive when they tried waking him up

The staff member returned to wake him up at about 6am, only to find him cold and unresponsive.

“I left him for a while, and when I came back, he was still snoring. It wasn’t until much later that I realised he wasn’t breathing,’ recounted one of the masseuses.

Paramedics subsequently pronounced the Australian dead at the scene.

Died from heart failure

Police do not suspect foul play — there were no injuries or signs of a struggle on his body.

However, police found a suspicious white powder in his pocket, suspected to be cocaine. The substance has been sent for lab examination.

Initial investigation revealed that he died from heart failure at the property. Investigations are ongoing.

