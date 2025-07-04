Man in Thailand found dead in resort room after allegedly filming social content with live cobra

Dead man in resort suspected to have been bitten by snake

A 28-year-old man from Chiang Rai Province was found dead on 2 July in a resort room in Chum Phae District, Khon Kaen Province, Thailand.

Authorities suspect he may have been fatally bitten by a cobra he brought into the room himself.

Body discovered after guest fails to check out

Police from Chum Phae Police Station were alerted by the resort owner when a guest failed to check out as scheduled.

Upon entering the room, officers discovered the man lying motionless on the bed, fully clothed in a grey T-shirt, black jeans, and sneakers.

Examination revealed what appeared to be a snakebite wound on his upper right arm.

The room was tidy, with no signs of struggle. The door had been locked from the inside, and the lights were still on, reported Thai news media Channel 7.

Live cobra found in bag near room entrance

In a chilling twist, officers found a white fabric bag near the door containing a live cobra, with its mouth tightly bound.

A preliminary inspection of the man’s mobile phone revealed a video clip believed to have been filmed just moments before his death.

In the footage, the man can be seen playfully handling the venomous snake, possibly in an attempt to create social media content.

Authorities suspect the man was bitten during filming and succumbed to the venom shortly after.

Further police investigation to be conducted

Resort staff confirmed the man had checked in alone.

When he did not respond to checkout calls, they entered the room and found him unresponsive.

Chum Phae police and hospital personnel conducted an initial examination and collected evidence from the scene.

The body was sent for a full forensic autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, although investigators currently suspect accidental death due to snakebite.

Police continue to investigate the incident, including the origin of the cobra and whether the man had prior experience handling venomous animals.

