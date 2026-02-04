Australian woman dies from freak accident on chair lift at ski resort in Japan

Australian snowboarder killed in ski lift tragedy in Japan

An Australian woman died last Friday (30 Jan) from cardiac arrest after being trapped on a chair lift at a ski resort in Japan.

Brooke Day, 22, was left hanging mid-air after her backpack got caught in the lift’s buckle while she was attempting to disembark.

The incident occurred at Tsugaike Mountain Resort in Nagano Prefecture, Japan.

Her backpack buckle got caught on chairlift

As she attempted to leave the chairlift, the buckle of her backpack got snagged on the machinery.

With her chest strap still fastened, she was dragged along the snow suspending her in mid-air, The Japan News reports.

That’s when an attendant halted the lift, and rescuers rushed to free her.

Found in cardiac arrest upon rescue

Ms Day was found in cardiac arrest and immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance.

On 1 Feb, she was pronounced dead at the hospital, The Japan Times reports.

Friends and family mourns her passing

Ms Day’s tragic passing has sparked an outpouring of grief from her family, friends, and the community.

On 2 Feb, the Nambour Toads Rugby Union Club, where Ms Day was an “iconic member”, released a tribute describing her as a talented player and a cherished teammate.

The statement added: “Your infectious smile, zest for life and contagious giggle will live on in our memories forever.”

Friends of Ms Day have also expressed their condolences on social media.

One saying: “A life taken too soon! She will be greatly missed by everyone who was privileged enough to know her!”

Australian website News.com.au reveals that the 22-year-old’s family has travelled from Queensland to Japan to bring her body home.

Resort assures to strengthen safety measures

The Tsugaike Mountain Resort expressed their deepest condolences to Ms Day’s family.

The resort’s chief executive Tsuneo Kubo noted that safety measures would be strengthened.

He added: “We take this situation very seriously and will strive to operate the ski resort in a safe manner so that customers can use it with peace of mind.”

Assistance provided to family

An Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to Ms Day’s family during this difficult time.

Police are currently questioning resort staff and inspecting the lift equipment as part of their ongoing inquiry into the incident.

Also read: 81-year-old woman dies after being left behind on Australian island during cruise tour

