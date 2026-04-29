Gardens by the Bay, Bird Paradise & Starbucks among 47 S’pore locations rolling out autism-friendly features

Time for Acceptance initiative partners nine organisations to roll out autism-friendly changes across everyday spaces in Singapore

Grabbing a coffee, visiting a park, or heading out for a meal might feel like no big deal. But for persons with autism and their caregivers, it can be a very different experience.

Things like sudden noise, crowded spaces, or unclear layouts can quickly become overwhelming. Even simple moments, such as ordering food or asking for help, can feel stressful when the environment is hard to read or predict.

Aiming to make everyday outings easier to navigate for such individuals, Time for Acceptance — an initiative led by Mastercard in partnership with St. Andrew’s Autism Centre (SAAC) — brings together nine organisations across Singapore to introduce practical, autism-friendly changes in places people already visit.

Small changes that make a big difference

In Singapore, about one in every 100 children is on the autism spectrum, which means many families are navigating these challenges on a daily basis.

For them, going out isn’t just about deciding where to eat or what to do; it’s also about whether the space will feel manageable.

Loud environments, long queues, or unclear layouts can quickly turn what should be a straightforward outing into a stressful one.

Instead of broad statements, Time for Acceptance focuses on practical changes that can make a real difference in how comfortable a visit feels, from clearer directions to calmer environments and more patient interactions.

From Mandai to malls, familiar spots getting a rethink

These changes are already taking shape across 47 locations islandwide, many of which are places Singaporeans already visit regularly.

They include familiar names like Gardens by the Bay, Mandai Wildlife Group, SAFRA clubs, and selected Starbucks outlets in malls such as Waterway Point, Century Square, and Northpoint City.

Each partner is approaching this differently, based on what works best for their space.

At Gardens by the Bay, visitors on the autism spectrum can enter the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest one hour before opening during “Quiet Morning” sessions.

With reduced noise, minimal announcements, and fewer crowds, the experience is designed to feel calmer and more manageable.

Meanwhile, Mandai Wildlife Group is piloting Mastercard’s “Sensory Notes” programme at Bird Paradise’s Crimson Restaurant, where dishes are described in clear, literal terms — such as texture, taste, and preparation — so diners know exactly what to expect before ordering.

At Amped Trampoline Park, there are dedicated sessions with reduced music and announcements, smaller crowd sizes, and access to a quiet room for those who may need a break.

Improving service and interactions

Beyond the environment itself, how staff interact with visitors plays just as important a role in shaping the overall experience.

This is something dining group Commonwealth Concepts is focusing on across 17 outlets, including The Marmalade Pantry and Baker & Cook, where the emphasis is on making service more patient and accessible.

Staff are trained to communicate more clearly, give customers more time to order, and respond calmly in high-stress situations.

Similar efforts are happening in shopping malls. Frasers Property is expanding its inclusion efforts across its malls, with trained staff, dedicated Calm Hours, and clearer wayfinding tools to make visits easier to manage.

Within these spaces, Starbucks outlets are also testing wayfinding support to help customers locate stores and navigate the ordering process more easily.

At the same time, SAFRA has begun training staff across its seven clubs to better understand how persons with autism experience their surroundings, helping create a more welcoming environment from the start.

Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all solution, the approach is to adapt to each space so visitors can expect a more thoughtful and predictable experience wherever they go.

Making it easier for families to plan

Beyond what happens on-site, there’s also a focus on helping families plan ahead with more certainty.

A directory of participating locations, including the spots mentioned above, allows caregivers to discover autism-friendly spaces and plan outings more easily, without as much guesswork.

At the same time, a series of online training modules is being developed for frontline staff and participating organisations, covering areas like communication, routines, and sensory sensitivities.

The goal is to help create more consistent and supportive experiences across different places.

Put together, these small steps help take away some of the uncertainty, making it a little easier for families to head out, knowing the places they’re visiting are a little more ready for them.

Also read: S’porean with autism balances Amazon operations role & coding studies, eyes career in tech

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Featured image courtesy of Gardens by the Bay and Commonwealth Concepts, and adapted from Google Maps, for illustration purposes only.