Auxiliary Police Officer In Coma After Getting Knocked Off Motorcycle In Yishun, Driver Arrested

Auxiliary Police Officer In Coma After Motorcycle Accident

An auxiliary police officer is currently in a coma after getting into an accident near his home in Yishun.

On Sunday (23 July), he was riding his motorcycle when a car knocked him off his bike. He landed on the ground and remained motionless until assistance arrived.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the officer is now in a coma. Police have also apprehended the car driver.

Motorcyclist fell off his bike & lay motionless on the ground after getting hit by white car

Footage of the accident surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on the day of the accident.

According to the captions, it happened on Sunday (23 July), at around 9.36am, along Yishun Avenue 1. The accident reportedly involved the motorcycle and a white Honda Civic.

The video shows a white car and a motorcycle driving along the road with other vehicles present.

As they approached the traffic junction, the white car suddenly hit the right side of the motorcycle, causing the rider to fall off his bike.

Surrounding vehicles stopped, while the white car drove ahead as the rider lay motionless on the ground.

Another motorcyclist was then seen running over to attend to the injured rider.

The white car subsequently stopped further ahead. The video then showed a man wearing a white shirt walking back towards the scene of the accident.

The captions stated that the injured rider was probably on his way to go fishing, as he was carrying a fishing rod.

Upon witnessing the accident, the wife of the person who submitted the video to the Facebook page immediately called for an ambulance.

The person who submitted the video also wrote that he went back to the scene of the accident. He called the police after he dropped his wife off.

Motorcycle rider who is in a coma after accident is an auxiliary police officer

Per ST, the injured rider is 27-year-old Aetos auxiliary police officer Mr Muhammad Azrian.

His wife told the paper that he was on his way to go fishing with her father when the accident occurred. They all stay in Yishun.

Her father, Mr Azrian’s father-in-law, was the other motorcyclist who rushed to help the injured rider.

Both the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police confirmed with ST that Mr Azrian was unconscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Mr Azrian is now in a coma and receiving treatment at the intensive care unit. Additionally, he has undergone two emergency surgeries.

The police have apprehended a 59-year-old male driver for careless driving causing grievous hurt, reported ST.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.