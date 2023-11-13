7-Year-Old Girl Lepaks At Neighbour’s House In Bedok & Eats Ayam Belado With Her Hands

Girl Eats Ayam Belado With Her Hands At Neighbour’s House

The beauty of Singapore lies in its multiculturalism, where people of different races and backgrounds get along and have common experiences.

A young girl in Bedok is the latest example of that after going viral for hanging out at her Malay neighbour’s house, helping herself to a plate of ayam belado and rice.

The video has since garnered over 55,000 likes and more than 800 comments as of this writing.

Turns out, their families have been neighbours and close friends for over a decade.

Chinese girl hangs out & eats ayam belado at Malay neighbour’s house

On Friday (10 Nov), Shafiq Gazali posted the video of his young neighbour on TikTok.

The in-video text stated in Malay, “Chinese kid eats ayam belado with hand.”

Indeed, the video showed the girl tucking into a plate of ayam belado and rice. She was using her right hand to scoop the rice into her mouth when Shafiq started recording.

Shafiq then jokingly teased, partially in Malay, “You’re now Melayu already? Where are your parents?”

When she asked him to stop teasing her, he chuckled and said, “I can stop, but where are your parents?”

Families have been neighbours & close friends for over 10 years

Speaking to MS News, Shafiq shared that his family and the girl’s family have been neighbours for about 10 to 11 years.

Shafiq has been living in this current flat in Bedok for 21 years, and the girl in the video is seven years old.

She also has a sister who is nine, Shafiq revealed.

When asked how often the girls visit and whether their parents mind, the Bedok resident said, “Often is an understatement. They literally come here everyday and sleepover on the weekends and during school holidays.”

“Even the parents come over so it’s more than alright for them to come over,” he added.

Shafiq then elaborated on their friendship, saying that the seven-year-old claims she has two sets of parents: Her Vietnamese mother and Chinese father, and her “godparents”, who are Shafiq’s sister and brother-in-law.

Apparently, the girl and her sister are able to understand four languages. They can speak English and Mandarin fluently, and are able to understand basic Vietnamese and Malay.

He added that his mother had named the girl in the video. “During her mum’s pregnancy, she craved for my parents cooking,” he disclosed.

“Even during Hari Raya they tagged along with us to go visiting.”

It is very heartwarming to see the unique bond between Shafiq’s and the girl’s families, and we wish them all the best.

