Ayer Rajah Food Centre Reopens On 1 Aug, Has New Furniture & High-Tech Washrooms

Ayer Rajah Food Centre Reopens On 1 Aug With Refurbished Bathroom & Greater Comfort

Singapore is home to many iconic hawker centres, and Ayer Rajah Food Centre is most certainly one of them.

Many in the area often visited the West Coast hawker centre for its delicious hokkien mee and fried rojak. However, it closed for renovations from 9 May to 31 Jul.

Fortunately, there’s good news for regulars — the renovation was a success and the hawker centre is back in business.

With brighter lighting, brand new fittings, and better ventilation, patrons can now enjoy greater comfort while dining in.

Ayer Rajah Food Centre reopens on 1 Aug

According to a press release by the West Coast Town Council, the newly upgraded Ayer Rajah Food Centre officially reopened its doors today (1 Aug).

The eatery now has a wide range of new features, providing both diners and stall owners with greater comfort.

For instance, the town council has replaced all 256 tables and 1,100 stools in the area. They also installed 33 LED high-bay lights for improved illumination at night.

11 high-volume low-speed fans now hang above key areas within the centre to improve air circulation.

In addition, both washrooms contain ammonia sensors to detect urine in the toilets and send an automated notification to cleaners.

The new toilet bowls and urinals have auto-flush features as well, and the taps are equipped with motion sensors to improve hygiene and water conservation.

Staple of community in the West

Ayer Rajah Food Centre has been a long-standing feature in the West, providing residents with an area to bond with family and friends.

MP for West Coast GRC, Minister S Iswaran, said,

Ayer Rajah Food Centre is a well-loved culinary icon in West Coast, which is close to the hearts of residents and foodies alike. The much-awaited re-opening of the food centre is finally here after three months of upgrading works.

The iconic food centre first cemented its place in the community back in 1979. It contains 80 food stalls and has a seating capacity of 1,100.

If you’re thinking of planning a visit, here’s how you can get there:



Ayer Rajah Food Centre

Address: 503 West Coast Drive, Singapore 120503

Nearest MRT: Clementi Station

Head down to the upgraded centre today

Ayer Rajah Food Centre has long been a favourite eating spot for those in the West.

With its reopening complete with brand new features, diners can look forward to a much more comfortable and convenient visit.

So if you’re in the area, do head down to check out the upgraded food centre in all its shiny new glory for yourself.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of West Coast Town Council.