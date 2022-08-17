Baby In Hospital After Accident Involving SCDF Ambulance & 2 Cars, Police Investigating

Collision Between SCDF Ambulance & 2 Cars Results Lands Infant In Hospital

A chain collision between three vehicles recently resulted in the hospitalisation of an 11-month-old infant.

The incident, which occurred at the junction of Geylang and Tanjong Katong roads, involved a BlueSG car, another car, and a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance.

The BlueSG car had apparently crashed into the ambulance, causing the collision. Police are now investigating the incident.

SCDF ambulance gets into accident with 2 cars

Shin Min Daily News reports that the incident occurred around 6.49pm on Monday (15 Aug).

A reader shared with the paper that he was on his way home when he heard three consecutive crashes resound in the area.

He then realised that the bumper of a BlueSG electric vehicle had sustained significant damage. It was behind an SCDF ambulance which also suffered a few dents to its surface.

A brown car was in front of the ambulance, apparently similarly involved in the collision.

The reader further showed a picture of several paramedics at the scene.

The Straits Times (ST) later reported that the BlueSG car had crashed into the ambulance’s rear, while the emergency vehicle was slowing to a stop.

The impact caused the vehicle to skid forward into the brown car, which had an 11-month-old infant in it.

SCDF conveys 1 infant to hospital

Speaking to MS News, SCDF has confirmed that paramedics attended to the scene after receiving reports of the incident.

They assessed a patient from one of the cars for minor injuries and conveyed them in another ambulance to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The patient was an 11-month-old infant according to ST, and was in a conscious and stable condition at the time.

SCDF added that the ambulance involved in the crash had been responding to another incident. It had blinker lights on when the incident occurred.

Police investigations into the collision are now ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.