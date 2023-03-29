Baby’s Body Found At Foot Of Hougang HDB Block, Woman Assisting With Investigations

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

18-Year-Old Woman Aiding Investigations After Baby Found Dead At Hougang Avenue 1

The body of a baby was found at the foot of an HDB block in Hougang this morning (29 Mar).

According to The Straits Times (ST), the police responded to a case of unnatural death at 11.30am.

An 18-year-old woman is currently assisting with investigations.

At the moment, her connection to the incident, if any, is unclear.

Body of baby found at foot of Hougang HDB block

ST reports that the body was discovered at the foot of Block 166 Hougang Avenue 1.

Reporters went down to the scene at about 1.20pm and noticed a blue tent on a patch of grass next to the building.

They also allegedly saw an investigator holding the body, which appeared to be “the size of a foetus” and wrapped in a towel.

Shin Min Daily News added there were many police officers both inside and outside a unit on the second floor, which had been cordoned off.

There were apparently drops of blood at the lift lobby closest to the unit, ST noted.

In response to Shin Min Daily News’ enquiries, the police confirmed that they received a report about an unnatural death at 11.32am.

An 18-year-old woman is currently assisting with investigations, which are still ongoing.

Neighbours allegedly heard nothing

Residents that ST spoke to said that they did not hear anything out of the ordinary that day.

One of them shared that police had knocked on his door asking if he heard a scream, which he did not.

Another resident said that it had been quiet the whole morning.

