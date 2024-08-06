Baby in Thailand enters crawling competition, decides to nap instead

Baby participates in crawling competition, decides it’s better to take nap

While the Paris Olympics are in full swing, another race is stealing the spotlight on X.

A baby participating in a crawling competition in Thailand had the audience in stitches when they decided that lying down for a nap was a better option than vying for glory.

On Sunday (4 Aug), user @Mr_Whathapened shared two video clips of the event, which took place at a mall in Thailand.

The clips show the intense showdown as four babies prepared to compete to see who could crawl the fastest.

Babies just sit & stare at crowd

Soon, however, the competition shifted from racing to simply seeing if any baby could even make it to their parents at the finish line.

In the caption, @Mr_Whathapened humorously noted: “Do we have a winner yet? I’ll check after I wake up.”

The clip shows the four babies sitting at the starting line, observing the crowd around them.

However, one particular baby won hearts by deciding that sleeping through the competition was the way to go.

Parents try their hardest to wave their babies over

A second clip from the same user offers a different angle of the competition.

While the four babies seem perfectly content to chill at the starting line, their parents are energetically waving them on from the other end.

Most parents enthusiastically call their babies over, with some finding the scene so hilarious they are in tears from laughter.

Suddenly, the sleeping baby gets up, causing a surge of excitement from the audience.

The little one briefly assumes a crawling position — only to sit back down, pulling off a pump fake.

This unexpected move is enough to prompt another baby to speed into action, while the others turn to watch their rival before the clip ends.

Netizens left plenty of hilarious comments, including suggestions to turn the race into a sleeping competition instead.

Another commenter predicted that this nap would spell trouble for the parents come bedtime, with the baby likely bouncing off the walls later on.

Featured image adapted from @Mr_Whathapened on X.