Food delivery riders in China take turns babysitting restaurant owner’s child as she prepares orders

Food delivery riders in China take turns babysitting restaurant owner’s child

It truly takes a village to raise a child, and in China, an unexpected group of people came together to care for a baby.

In a viral video taken in Henan on June 27, food delivery riders were seen rocking a restaurant owner’s baby as she prepared their orders.

More than 10 people took turns rocking the two-month-old baby on a stroller within half an hour, according to a Sin Chew Daily report.

For their kindness, the delivery riders were awarded the title “Caring Riders” and each received a monetary reward.

Food delivery riders helped without being asked

According to Xiaoxiang Morning News, the video was taken at a fried skewers shop at 10pm, when the shop was experiencing an influx of orders.

The restaurant owner, known only as Mr Zhu, said he and his wife were having trouble coping with orders and childcare. However, the riders took the initiative to care for their child, which touched them.

In the video, which has amassed 14.9 million views on TikTok, a delivery man waiting for his order was seen rocking the baby in a stroller. When he left, another delivery rider took over.

One after another, the food delivery riders who came into the restaurant took turns caring for the baby.

“It was a tacit understanding and there was no discussion,” Mr Zhu told the news outlet.

Mr Zhu added that he and his wife are “very familiar” with the riders as their shop has been around for four years. The riders have their own children, so they also felt comfortable with the restaurant owner’s kids.

Delivery men rewarded for their action

On 30 June, eight of the food delivery riders who helped care for the baby were awarded the title “Caring Riders”.

They were also given CN¥500 (~S$93.39) in cash each, reported Sin Chew Daily.

According to their supervisor, the delivery riders “often return lost items and help the elderly and children”.

