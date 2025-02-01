Baby born inside US Krispy Kreme outlet gets year’s supply of free doughnuts

Baby in US born inside Krispy Kreme outlet, family gets a year’s supply of free doughnuts

Despite not being able to eat doughnuts just yet, a baby in the US has won a year’s supply of free doughnuts after being born inside a Krispy Kreme outlet.

According to The Guardian, the baby’s 23-year-old mother was on her way to the hospital before a snowstorm stopped them in their tracks.

Took refuge in Krispy Kreme store amid snowstorm

On 22 Jan, a young couple in Alabama was on their way to the hospital to give birth amid a snowstorm. Unfortunately, the snowstorm prevented the couple from advancing further.

Instead, the father had to make a detour into the parking lot of a Krispy Kreme shop to take refuge. Perhaps lured by the smell of delicious doughnuts, that’s when the baby popped his head out.

“By the time we got to the turn light by Krispy Kreme, that’s when I felt his head coming,” said the mum.

As soon as they parked, the couple said they could hear approaching sirens. However, the baby waited no longer.

“We heard the sirens down the road,” the mum said. “But by the time he parked, probably like a few seconds later, Dallas started coming out.”

Fortunately, baby Dallas was safely transferred to the local hospital where he is “doing great”.

Free doughnuts for a year

One joyous moment was followed by another for the couple. Krispy Kreme is offering Dallas and his family free doughnuts for a year.

On top of that, the company is even offering to throw Dallas birthday parties every year until he becomes an adult

According to the doughnut chain, this is the first time “Krispy Kreme” has been listed as a place of birth.

“We’re in the business of sharing joy and sweetness, but the arrival of Dallas at a Krispy Kreme shop during a once-in-a-century snowstorm might be the sweetest ever,” said a Krispy Kreme representative.

