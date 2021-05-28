Lost Spitz Puppy Last Seen At Waterway Park In Early Morning On 28 May

To most pawrents out there, having their furkid gone missing is one of the worst nightmares.

Slightly after midnight on Friday (28 May), the friend of a distraught dog owner took to Facebook to seek help finding a lost puppy named Shiro.

Still in shock over losing the precious puppy, the owner had apparently searched for him all night long but to no avail.

Shiro the white pup was last seen at Waterway Park in Punggol at around 1.35am today (28 May).

Baby Spitz runs off after encounter with stray dogs

According to the OP, Shiro and his owner were at Waterway Park – across the river from SAFRA Punggol – when they encountered 2 stray dogs.

Allegedly involved in an altercation with the stray dogs, Shiro broke off from the leash and bolted.

Possibly injured from the encounter, Shiro has since disappeared and remains so at the time of writing.

Night-long search for baby Spitz but to no avail

Providing more information in the comments section, the OP claims the owner had spent hours searching for Shiro throughout the night.

The search was, however, mostly aimless as they couldn’t catch the direction he headed towards.

Worried sick that Shiro might’ve sustained injuries from encountering stray dogs, his owner is currently seeking help to find him.

As many have embarked on the search for the lost puppy, his owner urges more to help keep a lookout.

Contact his owner if you’ve relevant information

Bolting from an alleged attack is traumatic as it is, wandering around helplessly only adds salt to the wound.

So if you’re in the North-East or East, do keep a lookout for a lost baby Spitz.

If you’ve useful information on Shiro’s whereabouts, do contact his owner immediately via their phone number here.

Hopefully, with everyone’s help, Shiro can soon reunite with his family.

