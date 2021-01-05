Lost Dog Has Brown Fur & Wears A Blue Turquoise Collar, Missing Since 2 Jan

Pets are often one of our closest buddies and when they go missing, it can be quite an ordeal.

On Tuesday (5 Jan), a worried dog owner took to Facebook to seek help finding her lost dog, Mindi.

Source

The brown doggo has been missing since 2 Jan and was last seen limping along TPE.

Source

Her owner is now appealing for motorists to keep a lookout for her and slow down if they see her on roads.

Lost dog last seen along TPE towards SLE/KPE

Mindi has been missing since 2 Jan when she ran off at Pasir Ris Street 71 Block 772.

In the latest update, her owner shares that she was spotted along TPE towards SLE/KPE.

Source

Fearful for her safety, her owner appeals to motorists to slow down and avoid her if they see her on the roads.

A search team is actively looking for Mindi around the area.

Mindi wears a blue turquoise collar

According to the Facebook post, Mindi is a shy female who sports a blue turquoise collar.

She responds to both Mindi and Amber.

In the sightings so far, she appears to be injured with what seems like a broken front paw.

Source

Her owner says that her dog has been limping and bleeding.

Do not try to secure Mindi

Mindi’s owner shares that anyone who sees her should not make any attempts to reach out or secure her.

The shy doggo will tend to flee.

Source

Instead, she asks that anyone who sees her try to take a picture and follow from a distance.

The search team will rush down once contacted and secure her.

Keep a lookout for lost dog near TPE

With the harsh weather the past few days and more rainy days expected, it is distressing to know that your beloved pet is out on the streets, especially with an injury.

So, if you’re near TPE, do keep a lookout for an injured brown dog with a blue turquoise collar.

If you have any information on Mindi’s whereabouts, do contact her owner immediately via her phone number on the Facebook post here.

Hopefully with everyone’s help, Mindi will be able to return safely into the arms of her beloved owner.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Facebook, Facebook and Facebook.