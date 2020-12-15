Cat That Went Missing In East Coast Has Meows That Sound Like Quacks

Having a pet go missing, especially for a long period of time, may be a frustrating ordeal for owners.

Unfortunately for a family, their cat Homer hasn’t come home since 3 Dec, making it 12 days since he went missing in the vicinity of East Coast Road.

Apparently, this kitty has a distinct meow that sounds like a duck’s quack. A generous $3,000 cash reward has been offered for Homer’s safe return.

Cat went missing near East Coast Road

In an Instagram post, Homer’s owner said that the cat went missing on 3 Dec in the vicinity of Frankel Estate, which is near East Coast Road and Changi Road.

The male cat responds to any of the following names:

Homer

Homie

Mer Mer

Mie Mie

He also has a distinct meow, which apparently sounds like a duck quacking.

Approach Homer gently & don’t startle him

To prevent him from being startled, Homer’s owner advises those who happen to find him to call his name gently.

Like many cats, Homer has a slightly grumpy look, though his chonky figure adds a rather endearing factor.

As Homer is an important member of a family which loves him dearly, they’re offering $3,000 for his safe return.

Those who believe they have found him can find the owner’s contact details via this Instagram page dedicated to finding Homer.

Hoping for a safe return

With a distinct quack-like meow, hopefully animal lovers will be able to identify Homer after seeing this missing cat notice.

We wish Homer’s owner all the best in finding their fur kid, so the feline can return to the warmth of a loving home, especially in this cold, December weather.

If you’re out and about, keep your eyes peeled for any signs of the kitty, and contact his owners immediately if you think you’ve spotted him.

Featured images adapted from findhomer.sg on Instagram and Instagram.