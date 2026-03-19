Night Safari welcomes first Sunda Pangolin baby in a decade, second pup expected soon

Night Safari welcomes Sunda Pangolin baby, pup set to make public debut in April

The Night Safari has welcomed a baby Sunda Pangolin after a 10 year wait.

The “pangopup” was born on 1 March 2026 to first-time parents Gumby, the mother, and Radin, the father.

This new arrival comes as another female pangolin, Bawang, is also pregnant, and expected to give birth in the coming months.

Parents paired as part of conservation breeding programme

Gumby and Radin were paired in Aug 2025 as part of a conservation breeding programme aimed at maintaining the genetic diversity and long-term survival of Sunda Pangolins.

Gumby’s pregnancy was later confirmed in Oct 2025, sparking months of “careful monitoring and preparation” for the highest chance of success, said Mandai Wildlife Group.

Her health was constantly monitored by animal care and veterinary teams, with fortnightly health checks such as ultrasonography.

To condition the pregnant pangolins to medical checks including ultrasound procedures, the team used food rewards.

Gumby’s diet was also adjusted for her to receive necessary nutrients, while the Sunda Pangolins’ habitats were modified to reduce climbing risks, creating a safer environment.

Pangopups ‘more than just rare milestones’

Sunda Pangolins are native to Singapore, and are globally threatened with an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild.

They are also the most heavily trafficked mammal on the planet, with over a million taken from the wild in the last decade.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, many are forced to cross urban landscapes, putting them at risk of traffic collisions.

As such, the new births would provide valuable opportunities to increase the understanding of this elusive native species and strengthen managed populations.

“The Sunda pangolin is a flagship conservation species for us, and these pregnancies are more than just rare milestones,” said Deputy CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group, Dr Cheng Wen-Haur.

“They provide vital insights into a species that’s little understood globally, advancing knowledge across areas such as health, behaviour and reproduction, while supporting conservation efforts for pangolins both in the wild and in human care.”

Mother and ‘pangopup’ in good health

The weeks following the birth have been encouraging, with both Gumby and her pup in good health, said Mandai Wildlife Group.

During this period, Night Safari keepers stayed overnight to keep a close watch on the pair and ensure their safety.

However, to minimise disturbance, keepers are monitoring Gumby and her pup via CCTV.

The young animal has been observed clinging onto Gumby’s tail — a natural behaviour for juvenile pangolins.

At nearly three weeks old, the pup is currently about the size of a large avocado and covered in soft, pale scales that will gradually harden with age.

“Watching Gumby welcome her pup has been a heartwarming milestone for everyone involved in this journey,” said Dr Cheng.

“Gumby has taken to motherhood naturally, caring attentively for her pup, which feeds regularly and stays close at all times.”

New pup can be viewed through CCTV, public debut in April

While the pup is yet to make its public debut, preparations are underway for the baby to make its appearance in April.

For now, visitors at the Night Safari can catch a live CCTV feed of Gumby as well as her “pangopup” at the Pangolin Trail.

Gumby will also be behind-the-scenes for the time being, as she cares for her newborn.

In the meantime, visitors can also keep an eye out for Radin, the pup’s father, as well as two other Sunda pangolins at the Pangolin Trail.

Also read: Cutest baby animals born in Mandai Wildlife Group’s parks in 2025, from serval kittens to manatees