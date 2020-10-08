Baby Born Without Heartbeat At Thomson Medical Centre, Transferred Immediately To KK Hospital

Expecting mothers look forward to the moment when they can hold their precious babies in their arms.

Sadly, one mother who recently gave birth in Singapore was unable to do so as a result of several complications. She had a premature birth, and her baby was born without a heartbeat.

After her baby had spent 8 long days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the woman could finally embrace her child at long last.

Ms Nur Fareena shared the heart-wrenching yet touching story of how she longed to be with her little one on Facebook.

Source

She documented the journey from her baby’s birth to recovery in a series of posts.

Baby born without heartbeat had to be transferred to another hospital

According to Ms Fareena, she was admitted to Thomson Medical Centre on 29 Sep evening after experiencing contractions.

Source

After around 16 hours, Ms Fareena said she had to undergo emergency C-section as her baby’s heartbeat had stopped.

Ms Fareena’s baby, Ariana, was apparently not breathing and had no heartbeat when she was born — she had to be resuscitated by a doctor.

As a result, Ariana had to be transported to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KK Hospital) as it was deemed “better equipped” to handle the complication.

Despite being away from her daughter, Ms Fareena wrote that she could hear Ariana’s cries as she longed for her.

No improvement in brain activity after 5 days in NICU

2 days later on 1 Oct, Ms Fareena posted another update on her feed, sharing that Ariana is in a stable condition at KK Hospital’s NICU.

Source

Ms Fareena also wrote that she was extremely determined to recover from the surgery so she could carry Ariana in her arms.

Source

Ms Fareena finally got to meet her baby the very next day. However, NICU doctors informed her and her family to brace themselves for the worst.

Source

According to KK Hospital doctors, babies would typically respond within a maximum of 2 days.

In Ariana’s case, she had been in NICU for 5 days but her brain activity still showed no signs of getting better.

Source

Ms Fareena even described Ariana as a “sleeping breathing doll” during their first encounter.

Baby’s arm started twitching and let out soft cry

Thankfully, Ms Fareena shared in a separate post that things were starting to look up just 1 day later.

As she and her husband came to visit their baby, Ariana’s arms were apparently “twitching”.

Source

Ariana even let out a soft cry after Ms Fareena’s husband read an Islamic call to prayer.

Source

The baby’s condition showed further signs of improvement over the next few days.

In Ms Fareena’s post on 5 Oct – the day Ariana was supposed to be born – she shared Ariana needed less reliance on oxygen support.

Source

Mother embraces baby in arms after 8 days

After seeing Ariana fighting for her life in the NICU for 8 days, Fareena was finally able to carry Ariana in her arms on Wednesday (7 Oct).

Source

Despite still having oxygen tubes attached, Ariana proved the doctors wrong with her tremendous progress.

Fareena was extremely thankful for the blessing and thanked her newborn for fighting so hard to make her prayer come true.

A mother’s unconditional love

Fareena’s touching tale shows a mother’s unconditional love and longing for her child.

We wish Ariana all the best in her recovery, we hope she will grow up healthy, and happy.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.