‘Badge Lady’ Phoon Chiu Yoke Sentenced To 16 Weeks Of Jail

As part of Covid-19 measures, wearing a mask when outside is compulsory at all times except when eating and drinking.

One lady who was seen not wearing a mask at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) was sentenced to jail on Monday (6 Sep).

Badge lady gets 16 weeks of jail

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that Phoon Chiu Yoke, 54, was given 16 weeks of jail for 9 charges of Covid-19 breaches after she pleaded guilty.

She was seen not wearing a mask on multiple occasions at MBS, leaving her room in breach of her Stay-Home Notice (SHN) after returning from Britain in Jun last year.

According to The Straits Times (ST), she left her room between 8.07pm and 8.23pm on 23 Jun 2020.

She also visited several other places while maskless.

The infamous MBS video was taken in May this year.

She visited eateries and attended church at Saint Andrew’s Cathedral without a mask as well.

While out on bail, Phoon was again not wearing a mask at the Mandarin Orchard hotel on 25 Jun.

Prosecutors sought 17-22 weeks’ jail

According to CNA, the prosecution sought between 17-22 weeks of jail.

Meanwhile, Phoon’s lawyer Amos Cai requested that she be given a fine.

Her bail of $12,000 was previously revoked after the offence she committed on 25 Jun.

Comply with Covid-19 measures

Covid-19 measures exist for public health purposes.

Flagrantly not wearing a mask outdoors on numerous occasions go against public health safety and can potentially endanger others.

We hope that Phoon has learned her lesson from the sentence and will comply with measures in future.

Featured image adapted from YouTube and YouTube.