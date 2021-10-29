20-Year-Old Baerendang Confirms He’s The Admin Of Sgcickenrice

Earlier today (29 Oct), Xiaxue posted a TikTok video sharing clues that link Brandon, an influencer who goes by the handle @baerendang, to the @sgcickenrice Instagram page.

Shortly after, Brandon publicly confirmed that he is the admin – singular – of the anonymous page.

Source

The 20-year-old also said he will be responsible for the page’s actions. You can read his statement in full here.

Baerendang allegedly started page after learning of friends’ grievances

In his statement, Brandon said he started the page in Sep 2021 after witnessing how some of his friends, who worked in Night Owl Cinematics (NOC), were treated.

Though not a NOC staff himself, the 20-year-old student was aware of his friends’ grievances.

Upon checking out NOC’s Glassdoor page, Brandon realised that his friends were apparently not the only ones facing such treatment and that the alleged issues have been going on for years.

He then reportedly felt a moral obligation to shed light on these issues.

Wanted to highlight NOC workplace culture

According to Brandon, the page had merely sided with the NOC employees and had gone after both co-founders Ryan and Sylvia to demand accountability.

The purpose of the page was pretty straightforward — “to demand fair wages, timely payment, and equitable treatment”.

However, things became much more complicated along the way and Brandon soon found himself “becoming a pawn” and “collateral damage” in a fight between 2 powerful and wealthy figures.

After realising this, Brandon began casting doubt on some of the narratives he was fed and distanced himself when he realised that the focus had shifted from what he felt was the crux of the issue.

Brandon believes that both Ryan and Sylvia are responsible for the state of affairs, but said there remain issues that both have yet to address.

Hopes Singaporeans will speak up about workplace issues

Apologising for his naivetes, Brandon said he will take full responsibility for his actions on the page.

However, he hoped that netizens will spare the NOC employees of the criticism and flak.

Throughout his time running the page, Brandon also learnt that the issues NOC staff faced are not unique and that others have shared similar experiences of having to deal with “less than ideal bosses”.

For such cases, Brandon hopes that Singaporeans will have the courage to speak up and put an end to such problems.

While he expects criticism to come his way over the coming days, Brandon urges individuals to bear NOC employees’ situations in mind and demand justice and accountability from all parties.

The sgcickenrice page on Instagram has since taken on a new name, @baerendang1.

Brave to call out the alleged issues

While these revelations are exciting, we hope they won’t distract netizens from the more pertinent issues at hand, namely the allegations of workplace mistreatment.

We hope all parties involved will be able to settle their differences in the near future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @baerendang on Instagram.