Baey Yam Keng takes leave from Parliament after his mother passes away at 82

Baey Yam Keng says his mother had been battling cancer this year

Mr Baey Yam Keng, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Transport, has revealed that his mother has passed away at the age of 82.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (9 Nov), he said he took leave from Parliament as he was busy with the funeral.

Baey Yam Keng says his mother suffered a stroke

Mr Baey’s mother, Mdm Tang Geck Hwa, had been battling cancer throughout this year, he said.

Though she underwent chemotherapy, it did not work well for her, and she suffered a stroke three weeks ago, he added.

She eventually passed away on Monday (3 Nov).

Baey Yam Keng took leave for 3 Parliament sittings

Mr Baey, who is also an MP for Tampines GRC, said he took leave for the Parliament sittings from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

He thanked his colleagues and volunteers for covering him on these days.

As he and his family were busy with the funeral all week, he has not been able to check his email for a few days, he added, and sought “patience and understanding” from those who contacted him for the delayed response.

Expressing gratitude to all relatives, friends and well-wishers for attending the wake and their kind thoughts and concern, he posted an Instagram Story on Sunday night saying his family appreciates the support.

Baey Yam Kang says his mother was prudent, took on odd jobs to support family

In a previous post on Facebook, Mr Baey said his mother sacrificed her studies for her younger siblings, leaving school after Secondary Four.

She ended up taking on jobs at home to supplement the family income, as his father’s salary was not high.

Some of these jobs included cutting threads for a garment factory, inserting plastic strings into drink bags and attaching handles onto plastic bags.

Mdm Tang also worked as a nanny for the children of relatives.

After Mr Baey and his two brothers grew up, she worked at an electronics factory and was also a school bus attendant until the pain in her knees forced her to stop.

In a Mother’s Day post in 2021, Mr Baey said his mother had always been very prudent.

Though the family was not well off, she would make it up by cooking simple but hearty meals, he said.

She still preferred home-cooked food to meals at restaurants, and would rather her children not spend money on her, he recalled, adding:

I believe many mothers are like that, giving their all to their families without expecting anything in return.

Also read: Tampines MP Baey Yam Keng breaks down during final KopiTalk before handing over ward to David Neo

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Baey Yam Keng on Facebook and Facebook.