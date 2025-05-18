Tampines MP Baey Yam Keng breaks down during final KopiTalk before handing over ward to David Neo

Baey Yam Keng breaks down during final KopiTalk in Tampines North

On Saturday (17 May), Minister of Parliament (MP) Baey Yam Keng held his final KopiTalk at Tampines North, where he had served for 14 years.

Overcome his emotions, he broke down towards the end of the two-hour event, explaining that he had begun KopiTalk to answer residents’ questions and create a better understanding of policies.

Mr Baey thanked residents for working with him and assured that he will bring his learnings to the new Tampines Boulevard division, which he will be helming.

He then asked the residents to continue to support his team, the People’s Alliance Party (PAP), and introduced his colleague, first-time MP David Neo.

Baey Yam Keng to help new Tampines Boulevard division

The new Tampines Boulevard will be carved out of Tampines North, East, and Central, starting 1 June 2025.

It will include blocks 601 to 666 north of Tampines Avenue 9.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Baey said that after discussing with the GRC’s MP, they determined he was in the best position to serve the new ward’s residents, having the most experience with Build-To-Order (BTO) flats.

However, Mr Baey — who is in his fifth term as MP — remains the chairman of the Tampines Town Council, which means residents can still contact him through email and social media regarding their concerns.

David Neo to continue KopiTalk sessions

Meanwhile, Mr Neo told Lianhe Zaobao that he wants to follow Mr Baey’s example and become a well-liked MP.

The former army chief said he will uphold existing plans for Tampines North and resume KopiTalk sessions.

Additionally, he plans to familiarise himself with the ward and make adjustments as needed, based on the residents’ needs.

He shared that, so far, he has received feedback on cleanliness, improvements to facilities, and bird infestations in some areas in the ward, which he intends to visit soon.

