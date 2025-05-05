‘Stand-up guy, great leader’: Netizens praise leadership of newly elected David Neo in the SAF, call him down-to-earth

Netizens praise leadership of David Neo in the SAF, would join recruits’ route marches

David Neo, former Chief of Army (COA) in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), is one of the most high-profile newcomers in GE2025.

He joined the People’s Action Party (PAP) team for Tampines GRC, being one of two new candidates alongside Dr Charlene Chen.

The team successfully won a fierce four-way contest in the constituency, gaining 52.02% of the vote.

Comparatively, the Workers’ Party took a share of 47.37%, with a tiny fraction remaining shared by the other two opposition parties.

On the subreddit ‘askSingapore’, a netizen asked about what Singaporeans could expect from Mr Neo in the next five years, especially from his reputation in the SAF.

The top commenter claimed that Mr Neo was the only COA who would wear all his gear and join the route march with the recruits for every BMT batch.

Another user supported this, alleging that he saw Mr Neo at the Pulau Tekong parade square for the 24km route march.

He can be found in many such photos, both on his own Instagram and on other military social media pages.

Another netizen recounted his alleged experiences under Mr Neo over 20 years ago, calling him an “outstanding leader” who led by example.

Mr Neo would always motivate recruits and wait for everyone to eat before he did so himself.

The netizen, however, noted that he did not know how that would translate to being a politician.

Commenter praises his leadership but not his speech skills

One user who was under Mr Neo in the 1st Battalion, Singapore Guards (1 Gds) called him a “stand-up guy, great leader”.

Unfortunately, he had less positive opinions on the newly elected MP’s speech-giving skills.

A replying commenter jokingly said they received “immediate PTSD” from Mr Neo opening his speech with “It’s a great day to be at Fullerton” during a rally on 28 April.

Netizens negatively felt he spoke like a general talking to recruits with his no-nonsense delivery.

Singaporeans also compared him positively against Mr Ng Chee Meng, a fellow general-turned-politician who was formerly the Chief of Air Force and Chief of Defence Force.

Mr Ng received poor opinions online, especially after his narrow win in Jalan Kayu SMC.

