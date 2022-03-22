Tampines Baking Supplies Shop Has 100% Halal Items

With Hari Raya approaching, some of us may already be thinking about the bottles of goodies like biskut semperit and pineapple tarts.

For businesses, the festive season also means preorders for such treats are slowly coming in, so they might want to stock up on baking essentials now.

Easties will be delighted to know that a store chock full of such items is within reach now at Century Square.

Here’s what you can get at the Muslim-owned outlet.

Various types of flour & halal baking ingredients

Not all flours are the same, and any avid baker would know that. The bold and experimental ones would be happy to know that Papa Bakerz, a new store at the basement of Century Square, has a wide variety of the baking essential in stock.

Facebook user Mr Sabarudin shared about the store in the Halal Cafe & Restaurants in Singapore group on Sunday (20 Mar).

According to him, all of the products there are halal, so there’s no need to think twice about checking the ingredients.

Papa Bakerz mentioned on their Facebook page that they’re offering special rates to customers who make weekly orders and meet a minimum purchase amount.

Home-based bakers (HBBs) who need to make bulk orders will likely benefit most from such an arrangement.

A recent staple for Hari Raya is Nutella tarts, which bakers can make with these 900g jars or 3kg tubs of the hazelnut chocolate spread.

Balance the rich, chocolatey goodness with some tartness and make cookies with an array of dried fruits like raisins or cranberries.

You can even spice your recipes up a lil since they also sell a wide range of herbs and spices.

Containers to store all your Hari Raya bakes in

All the yummy bakes have to go somewhere and nothing screams festive season more than these classic bottles with red caps.

HBBs that want to go for a cleaner, minimalist look can also opt for the ones with clear covers.

Bulk orders & delivery available at Tampines baking supplies store

Stepping into a baking haven like this, it’s likely inevitable that one would end up with too many items in their shopping cart.

If you find yourself in such a situation, don’t worry. Papa Bakerz offers delivery services, so you won’t have to lug your haul back yourself.

Simply get in touch with them via Facebook here or call them at 6993 9586 for more information.

Just in time for delicious Hari Raya cookies

The new store’s opening couldn’t come at a better time, as bakers start preparing for the festive Hari Raya season.

No need to hunt for ingredients at different places when you can find everything in one place.

Let your mum and makciks know about this new lobang. They’ll surely be ever grateful for your recommendation.

