Bali plans to check tourists’ bank statements to curb misbehaviour under ‘quality tourism’ push

Bali may require tourists to show bank statements under proposed ‘quality tourism’ rules

Bali is considering a new entry requirement that would see international tourists asked to prove their financial means, as authorities step up efforts to curb overtourism and shift towards what they describe as “quality tourism”.

Under the proposal, foreign visitors would be required to submit bank statements from the past three months, along with details of their travel plans and intended length of stay.

The measure is being drafted as part of a new regional regulation and is expected to be submitted to Bali’s regional parliament for deliberation.

Bali Governor Wayan Koster said the plan is aimed at ensuring visitors have sufficient funds to support themselves throughout their stay, reducing the risk of social problems linked to tourists running out of money.

“If their funds are only enough for one week, they should stay for one week,” he said in early January. “They should not end up staying for three weeks, becoming stranded, and eventually causing problems.”

Rather than setting a fixed minimum savings requirement, officials would assess each visitor’s financial capacity based on their planned activities and duration of stay.

The approach, Mr Koster said, is intended to remain flexible while ensuring tourists’ spending power aligns with their itineraries.

Rising concerns over overtourism

Bali recorded 7.05 million foreign arrivals by air in 2025, the highest figure in its history, with arrivals continuing to rise in the post-pandemic period, Antara News reported.

Mr Koster said the surge has contributed to environmental strain, congestion, and pressure on infrastructure, alongside cases involving foreign visitors running out of money or violating local regulations.

“It is important to determine which foreign tourists are allowed to enter and which are not,” he said, adding that Bali must prioritise quality over quantity so that visitors contribute positively rather than create problems for the tourism sector.

Possible impact on airlines & budget travel

By aligning tourists’ financial capacity with their travel plans, the policy is also expected to boost spending in Bali’s local economy, particularly among micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

“They will spend more in Bali, helping to sustain our MSMEs, increasing local economic value, and they must also have a return ticket,” Mr Koster said.

The proposal has sparked discussion across the region, with some commentators suggesting budget travellers and backpackers may divert to destinations with looser entry requirements, such as Thailand and Vietnam.

Vietnamese outlet Znews described the plan as a drastic step that could benefit high-end hotels and resorts, while posing challenges for budget accommodation operators.

It also reported that airlines flying into Bali may also need to adjust pre-departure information and checks, as travellers who do not meet the financial requirements could be denied boarding or entry.

Questions over authority & implementation

Beyond financial checks, the draft regulation would also require tourists to respect Balinese culture and local laws, reinforcing Bali’s broader shift away from mass tourism.

By ensuring visitors are adequately prepared and financially secure, the provincial government hopes to encourage higher-quality tourism that benefits local businesses while reducing social and environmental pressures linked to overcrowding.

“Going forward, we will focus on quality tourism, not merely on numbers,” Mr Koster said.

However, the proposal has drawn questions from local legislators, who have warned that any new regional regulation must not conflict with national immigration laws.

Lawmakers in Bali’s provincial legislature noted that matters relating to the entry of foreign nationals fall under the authority of Indonesia’s central government, raising doubts over how a regional administration would verify overseas bank records in practice.

They also cautioned that efforts to promote “quality tourism” should not focus solely on filtering visitors, but must go hand in hand with improvements to infrastructure, public services, and destination management, including waste management, congestion, and basic facilities.

Also read: K-pop idols including Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon detained in Bali for unauthorised filming, passports confiscated