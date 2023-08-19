Customer Pays S$19 For Mutton Biryani From Pasir Ris Restaurant, Charged Extra S$1.90 For Takeaway

Banana Leaf Apolo At Pasir Ris Charges S$19 For Biryani & S$1.90 Packing Fee

Just last month, a customer expressed their shock at a S$12.50 plate of hokkien mee from Marina Bay Sands.

While he didn’t get many sympathisers for dining at a tourist hotspot, one woman who recently paid a hefty amount for biryani at a Pasir Ris restaurant did.

According to a receipt, the restaurant had charged her S$19 for a packet of mutton biryani.

Her total bill amounted to over S$40 — including the additional Goods and Services Tax (GST) and packing charge.

Customer shocked by steep prices

On 11 Aug, the customer shared her experience purchasing two packets of mutton biryani from The Banana Leaf Apolo at Downtown East.

She attached a receipt to her Facebook post that detailed the breakdown of her bill.

The receipt stated that she paid S$38 for two packets of mutton biryani.

The restaurant had also charged her the usual 8% GST as well as a 5% packing charge.

As such, her total amounted to S$43.10.

The customer expressed her shock at the steep price, with the caption:

“Briyani so expensive at apollo banana leaf! 2 packets [of] mutton briyani at $38. Still charge $1.90 for packing.”

Per the receipt, it appears that she had bought the dishes from the restaurant’s outlet at E! Avenue at 1 Pasir Ris Close.

Netizens question packaging charge & food costs

Netizens who saw the post were similarly baffled by the restaurant’s prices.

One commenter called out the restaurant for “extra profiteering” and questioned why customers should have to pay more for packaging.

Meanwhile, another Facebook user pointed out that food sellers often use inflation as a reason to increase prices.

Since the reason for the charges is currently unclear, let’s refrain from speculating until the restaurant addresses the matter.

MS News has reached out to The Banana Leaf Apolo for comments. We’ll update the article if they get back.

