Man argues with stall worker at coffeeshop on Bangkit Rd, claims she called him ‘sick’

Man takes video of coffeeshop stall worker and alleges that she called him ‘sick’

A heated argument between a man and a coffeeshop worker in Bangkit Road in Bukit Panjang has gone viral, with the man accusing the stall owner of calling him “sick” during the dispute.

The video, posted to the Singapore Incidents Facebook group on 23 Feb, quickly garnered over 52,000 views and hundreds of reactions.

‘This person says that I’m sick’

The video begins with the man recording the female stall worker, who is seen recording him in return.

According to the footage, the incident occurred at a coffeeshop at 257 Bangkit Road.

Speaking in Chinese, he repeatedly accuses the worker of calling him “sick”.

“This person says that I’m sick,” the man is heard saying. “She said that I was sick just now.”

He then continues, seemingly directing his question to the worker: “You think Singaporeans are very big?”

The worker, who seems unfazed, retorts, “You ‘diao’ (slang for curse) me just now, do it again.”

The man insists, “No, you called me sick just now. I did not disturb you, and you called me sick.”

Argument escalates as others try to intervene

As the argument escalates, another worker steps in and tries to calm the situation, telling the man not to cause a scene.

“Whether you are sick or not, it does not matter; don’t come and disturb my business,” the other worker says.

However, despite the female worker’s threats to call for police assistance, the man continues to press the pair, asking, “Why did you say I was sick?”

He then claims the worker had pointed at him and called him “sick”, while both workers demand proof of his allegations.

The female worker resorts to calling the police as the argument continues, with her claiming that the man pointed a “middle finger” at her before the recording.

She also claims that CCTV footage captured the incident.

Netizens mostly side with stall owner

The video sparked a debate online, with the majority of netizens siding with the worker.

Many pointed out that she likely wouldn’t have called him “sick” unless he provoked her in some way.

Other netizens suggested that the woman was likely just trying to conduct her business and wouldn’t have time to disturb the man or deal with his unruly behaviour.

However, some users criticised the worker for involving the police over what they viewed as a “trivial” matter.

MS News has contacted the police for comments on the matter.

Also read: Jurong kopitiam customer allegedly slapped beer promoter with cash & punched her over drinking dispute

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook and Facebook.