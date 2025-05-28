Jurong kopitiam customer allegedly slapped beer promoter with cash & punched her over drinking dispute 

Beer promoter claims customer went against his word

A beer promoter working at a coffeeshop in Jurong was reportedly slapped with cash and punched by a customer.

This happened after the male customer struck a deal with the beer promoter, claiming that if she drank four glasses of beer, he would purchase six bottles.

Even though the promoter complied with the man’s request, the customer allegedly went back on his word.

Beer promoter slapped and punched by customer

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred last Saturday (24 May) at BK Eating House’s outlet at Block 134 Jurong Gateway Road.

The next day, the coffeeshop operator shared footage of the”unfortunate dispute” on Facebook.

The video showed a group of middle-aged men sitting around a table outside the coffee shop.

One of the male customers — wearing red — was seen engaging the promoter before he stood up and threw punches at her.

He was then restrained by others at the table.

Assault leaves beer promoter with swollen cheek & sore eye

Speaking to Shin Min Daily, Mia — the beer promoter in question — said the assault left her with a swollen cheek and sore eye.

The 30-year-old claimed that the customer had made inappropriate remarks to “tease her”.

“There were about six people in their group, and one of them was a regular customer I knew. Everyone was quite polite, but that older male customer kept saying rude things to me and urged me to drink.”

Mia said the man had offered to buy six more bottles if she drank four glasses of beer.

“After I drank the four glasses, the customer said he didn’t see me finish the last one and refused to keep his promise. Instead, another person at the table asked me to bring two more bottles and even gave me money for the drinks.”

Customer kept asking her to drink

She said that the older male customer then continued to pressure her to drink, which made her feel upset.

“I told him he had no credibility, and he flew into a rage, stood up, and slapped my right cheek. Later, others at the table pulled him away.”

Mia got so frightened that she broke down in tears. The coffee shop manager later came to understand the situation and alerted the police.

Mia said the experience still scares her, and she has not yet decided whether to take any further action.

“I take this job seriously and do it with integrity. I can’t accept that just because the customer has some money, he looks down on beer promoters and thinks he can humiliate or even hit us at will. We deserve respect, too.”

Refused conveyance to hospital

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the case at about 10.10pm.

One person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

The police also confirmed that a report was lodged in relation to the incident.

Featured image adapted from BK Eating House.Sg on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News.