Bangkok experiences alarming air pollution, residents advised to mask up & avoid outdoor activities

Bangkok residents warned to wear masks amidst poor air quality

On 16 Jan, PM2.5 levels in Bangkok hit concerning levels, with Bang Rak, Lat Krabang, and Pathum Wan being the top three worst-hit areas, according to the Bangkok Air Quality Data Centre’s information.

The average PM2.5 reading, which measures the amount of fine airborne particulate matter, reached an alarming 57.3 µg/m³ yesterday, far exceeding the safe threshold of 37.5 µg/m³.

Thailand’s Department of Health has warned that air quality levels in the “orange zone” are beginning to pose a significant health risk to residents.

The worst-hit areas in Bangkok include:

Bang Rak: 75.8 µg/m³

Lat Krabang: 75.5 µg/m³

Pathum Wan: 73.7 µg/m³

Prawet: 71.4 µg/m³

Chatuchak: 70.9 µg/m³

Sathorn: 70.4 µg/m³

Khlong Sam Wa: 68.4 µg/m³

Nong Chok: 64.8 µg/m³

Khlong Toei: 64.1 µg/m³

Bueng Kum: 63.5 µg/m³

Ratchathewi: 62.8 µg/m³

Min Buri: 62.2 µg/m³

The following are the pollution levels recorded across various regions of Thailand:

North Bangkok: 53.5 – 70.9 µg/m³ (affecting health)

East Bangkok: 51.0 – 75.5 µg/m³ (affecting health)

Central Bangkok: 43.7 – 62.8 µg/m³ (affecting health)

South Bangkok: 51.5 – 75.8 µg/m³ (affecting health)

Thonburi North: 48.5 – 60.1 µg/m³ (affecting health)

Thonburi South: 42.9 – 52.8 µg/m³ (affecting health)

As of 17 Jan, the amount of airborne pollutants in Bangkok seemed to have stabilised with a PM2.5 reading of 27 µg/m³.

However, air quality remains “moderate” and authorities advise residents to continue precautions.

These include wearing masks, closing their windows, and running air purifiers.

Volatile winds & open burning reported as causes

The Air Pollution Coordination Centre (APCC) has pointed to increased open-air burning as one of the primary causes of the pollution.

Southerly winds from the Gulf of Thailand blowing toward the North have also turned provinces such as Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, and Saraburi into “downwind areas” where pollutants accumulate.

In response, the APCC has requested that all relevant agencies monitor the situation closely, exercise strict oversight, and rigorously enforce a total ban on all types of open-air burning, reports TNN Thailand.

Wear masks when going outside & avoid outdoor activities if possible

For the general public, it is recommended to wear personal protective equipment, such as PM2.5 masks, when going outside, and limit outdoor activities or strenuous physical exercise.

Vulnerable groups or individuals with pre-existing medical conditions are advised to prepare necessary medications and monitor for any abnormal symptoms, such as coughing, difficulty breathing, and eye irritation.

Those experiencing any symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

Hospitals report that more than 60% of current respiratory cases are directly linked to PM2.5 exposure, with patients primarily presenting with persistent coughs, throat irritation, and labored breathing, according to Thaiger.

As air quality swings between districts, residents are urged to stay updated on the situation through applications and websites, including Air BKK, IQAir, AQICN, and Air4Thai, which provide real-time PM2.5 reading.

Air quality likely to get worse especially in upper Thailand

Dr Weerawut Imsamran (name transliterated from Thai), Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, revealed that air quality forecasts for the next one to two days indicate an increasing trend of particulate matter in many areas.

Specifically, in Upper Thailand, the accumulation of dust and haze is expected to remain within the “moderate to relatively high” range.

This is primarily due to poor air ventilation conditions, or stagnant air, which prevents the dispersion of pollutants.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.